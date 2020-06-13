Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. 13,000-year-old miniature bird sculpture ‘oldest work of art’ to be found in China

13,000-year-old miniature bird sculpture ‘oldest work of art’ to be found in China

The sculpture is thought to represent a ‘passerine’ – a diverse group of birds that includes the sparrows, finches and thrushes.

A miniature bird statue carved out of burnt bone has been unearthed by archaeologists in Lingjing, China. At over 13,000 years it is believed to be the oldest East Asian work of art ever found.

Advertisement

Humans have been creating sculptures since the Upper Paleolithic period (50,000 to 12,000 years ago), the earliest being a lion-headed human carved from mammoth tusk found in German caves, dating back 35,000-40,000 years. This bird figurine shows that sculpture was emerging independently in East Asia during the same period

Read more:

Discovered by a team of archaeologists led by Prof Francesco d’Errico at the University of Bordeaux, France, the 2cm-long bird is incredibly well-preserved, with a short neck, rounded bill and long tail, and a pedestal so that it can stand up.

The sculpture is thought to represent a ‘passerine’ – a diverse group of birds that includes the sparrows, finches and thrushes.

Photo (top) and 3D reconstruction using microtomography (bottom) of the miniature bird sculpture. Its production combined four different techniques (abrasion, gouging, scraping and incision), which left 68 microfacets on the surface of the object © Francesco d'Errico and Luc Doyon
Photo (top) and 3D reconstruction using microtomography (bottom) of the miniature bird sculpture © Francesco d’Errico and Luc Doyon

The researchers analysed the bird using microscopy and X-ray scanning, determining that it was carved from a mammal limb bone that had been blackened by heating.

They also painstakingly reconstructed the sculpting process: the bird was created using four different techniques – gouging, abrading, scraping, and incising.

“Our analysis reveals that the Lingjing artist has chosen the appropriate techniques and applied them skillfully to faithfully reproduce the distinct anatomical features of a passerine,” they write.

“The style of this diminutive representation is original and remarkably different from all other known Paleolithic avian figurines.”

Advertisement

The researchers estimate the figurine to be 13,500 years old – more than 8,500 years older than other animal sculptures found in East Asia.

Reader Q&A: What’s the oldest invention that we still use today?

Asked by: Chris McMullon, Barnham, West Sussex

We tend to think of ‘inventions’ as problem-solving ideas dreamt up by humans. But there’s evidence that we’re still benefiting from inventions consciously made by pre-human species.

Certain types of crow have proved capable of making simple tools like hooks, and are suspected to have done so for several million years, long before we arrived on the scene. Meanwhile, great apes – which include chimpanzees, gorillas and ourselves – are unique in creating a safe place to sleep each day, suggesting that beds and bed-making date back even further.

Read more:

Authors

James Lloyd

James Lloyd

Staff writer, BBC Science Focus

James is staff writer at BBC Science Focus magazine. He especially enjoys writing about wellbeing and psychology.

Tags

960x612webanner350
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Neolithic burial from Çatalhöyük, Turkey, is represented by a headless young adult female with a fetal skeleton (arrow). Skull removal was a burial custom practiced in number of instances at this locality © Image courtesy of the Çatalhöyük Research Project/Jason Quinlan.
Science news

First proto-urban communities experienced overcrowding, infection and violence

Coronavirus: social distancing could save '38.7 million lives' globally © Getty Images
Science news

Coronavirus Social distancing 'could save 38.7 million lives' globally

Evidence of brutal 33,000-year-old murder found on fossilised skull © Getty Images
Science news

Evidence of brutal 33,000-year-old murder found on fossilised skull

Climate inequality driven by transport practices © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Climate inequality driven by transport practices

Sentinel-3A’s first infrared picture is a masterpiece © ESA
Planet Earth

Sentinel-3A’s first infrared picture is a masterpiece

Exotic migratory birds identified in Peru’s mysterious Nazca lines © Getty Images
Science news

Exotic migratory birds identified in Peru’s mysterious Nasca lines

Microsoft boss outlines plans to entirely reverse carbon footprint by 2050 (Brad Smith, president of Microsoft Corp., speaks during a climate initiative event at the Microsoft Corp. campus in Redmond, Washington, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 © David Ryder/Bloomberg)
Science news

Microsoft boss outlines radical plans to entirely reverse its carbon footprint by 2050

’DNA fingerprinting’ may help to decipher Dead Sea Scrolls © Courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority, Photographer Shai Halevi
Science news

‘DNA fingerprinting’ may help to decipher Dead Sea Scrolls