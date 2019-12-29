Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. My pregnant wife wants to eat her placenta. Should I be worried?
My pregnant wife wants to eat her placenta. Should I be worried? © Getty Images

My pregnant wife wants to eat her placenta. Should I be worried?

Although there are no proven benefits, best thing to do is be supportive during this time.

A small number of women do choose to eat their own placentas after giving birth. This practice of ‘placentophagy’ is often in the news, with celebrities claiming that the high levels of nutrients, proteins and hormones in the organ can increase bonding and milk production, lessen fatigue and improve mood. But research has found no definitive evidence for any of these effects.

Advertisement

There are also risks: a fresh placenta whizzed up as a smoothie with some berries could contain toxic metals such as cadmium, lead and mercury, as well as harmful bacteria – one study found E. coli. Even steamed and desiccated placenta tablets (the most common way to eat your own placenta) are not completely sterile.

Don’t be too worried, though: the risks are small. Most important is to provide practical, social and emotional support so that hopefully your wife doesn’t feel the need to take a punt on something that has no proven benefits.

Read more:

Advertisement

Tags

You may like

Which drink gives you the worst hangover? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Which drink gives you the worst hangover?

Does sunlight reduce cholesterol? © Getty
Everyday science

Is there really a link between food and libido?

Why does toast often land butter-side down? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does toast often land butter-side down?

Why does a ‘tree of ice’ form in my bottle of lager after I take it from the freezer? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does a ‘tree of ice’ form in my bottle of lager after I take it from the freezer?

Would it be possible to live healthily on only a few types of food? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Would it be possible to live healthily on only a few types of food?

Does eating celery really burn calories? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Does eating celery really burn calories?

Can you learn to like spicy food? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Can you learn to like spicy food?

Chugging down energy drinks can lead to potentially life-threatening changes in heartbeat © Getty Images
News

Chugging down energy drinks can lead to potentially life-threatening changes in heartbeat