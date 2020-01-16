Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Mysterious objects discovered orbiting our supermassive black hole
Mysterious objects discovered orbiting our supermassive black hole (Orbits of the G objects at the centre of our galaxy, with the supermassive black hole indicated with a white cross © Anna Ciurlo/Tuan Do/UCLA Galactic Center Group)

Mysterious objects discovered orbiting our supermassive black hole

The 'strange' group was spotted orbiting a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A* located some 26,000 light-years away from Earth.

Unusual objects that look like gas and behave like stars have been spotted near our Galaxy’s enormous black hole, astronomers have said.

Advertisement

Four new discoveries have been found closely orbiting a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A* located some 26,000 light-years away from Earth.

They join G1 and G2, which were found in 2005 and 2014 respectively, intriguing scientists because they seem to be compact most of the time but stretch out as they get closer to the black hole during their orbit.

These orbits are also a lot longer than the 365 days Earth takes to move around our sun, ranging from about 100 to 1,000 years.

Researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles, have fittingly named the newcomers G3, G4, G5 and G6.

Read more about black holes:

Writing in the Nature journal, the group explained its belief that all six were once binary stars – a pair of stars which orbit each other – later merging as one due to the supermassive black hole’s powerful gravitational force.

However, this merging process is not done overnight – it takes more than one million years to complete, said co-author Andrea Ghez.

“Mergers of stars may be happening in the Universe more often than we thought, and likely are quite common,” she explained.

“Black holes may be driving binary stars to merge. It’s possible that many of the stars we’ve been watching and not understanding may be the end product of mergers that are calm now.

“We are learning how galaxies and black holes evolve. The way binary stars interact with each other and with the black hole is very different from how single stars interact with other single stars and with the black hole.”

The team is already looking into other potential objects that may be part of the same family.

Advertisement

It says the research will help shine a light on what is happening in the majority of galaxies in our Universe – though Earth is quite a distance from the action, “in the suburbs compared to the centre of the Galaxy”, Ms Ghez added.

Reader Q&A: If you had a strong enough magnet, could you pull something magnetic out of a black hole?

Asked by: Kealan Brion, Whitby

Astronomers have found that the magnetic field strengths near supermassive black holes can be as strong as their intense gravitational fields. In fact, these magnetic fields are able to expel material from the vicinity of the black hole to form highly energetic outflows called ‘jets’.

However, this process is not acting on material that has already passed beyond the black hole’s event horizon (where the gravity is so strong that not even light can escape). Such material would need to be accelerated to at least the speed of light to escape, and Einstein’s General Relativity shows us that this would require an infinite amount of energy. No magnet, however powerful, could provide this.

Read more:

Authors

Alexander McNamara

Alexander McNamara

Social networks

Online Editor, BBC Science Focus

Alexander is the Online Editor at BBC Science Focus and is the one that keeps sciencefocus.com looking shipshape and Bristol fashion. He has been toying around with news, technology and science on internet for well over a decade, and sports a very fetching beard.

PA Media

PA Science

Social networks

 

Tags

You may like

Did a tiny star power one of the biggest bangs in the Universe? © ASASSN
Space

Did a tiny star power one of the biggest bangs in the Universe?

Entering a black hole might not be the end according to Stephen Hawking © Getty Images
Space

Entering a black hole might not be the end according to Stephen Hawking

Supermassive black holes may not be as massive as previously thought © Chris Marsden, University of Southampton/PA
News

Supermassive black holes may not be as massive as we thought

Montage of MeerKAT First Light radio image and four zoomed-in insets - the two panels to the right show distant galaxies with massive black holes at their centers © MeerKAT
Space

MeerKAT radio telescope discovers unknown galaxies in distant space

The EAGLE project: a man-made universe © EAGLE
Space

The EAGLE project: a man-made universe

Star discovered travelling over 1,700 kilometres every second © Swinburne Astronomy Productions/PA
News

Star discovered whizzing out of the Galaxy at over 1,700 kilometres every second

An artist's rendition of the galaxies Akira (right) and Tetsuo (left) © Kavli IPMU
Space

Are ‘red geysers’ the solution to an old-galaxy mystery?

Kepler Orrery IV ups the ante on hypnotic space videos © Ethan Kruse
Space

Kepler Orrery IV ups the ante on hypnotic space videos