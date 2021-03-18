Mystery of Christmas Island’s reptile-killer solved

Reptile populations on Australia’s Christmas Island have been in serious decline over the past few decades. Of the five endemic species, two of them – the blue-tailed skink and Lister’s gecko – have entirely disappeared from the wild. While habitat loss and predation by invasive species have played a major part in the decline, a silent killer has also been causing the lizards to mysteriously die.

Lizards bred in captivity have been dying too, leaving the two species – which only number around 1,000 individuals each – at serious risk of extinction.

Australian scientists have now identified the culprit to be a new strain of bacterium called Enterococcus lacertideformus, which grows in the animal’s head and internal organs, leading to facial swelling, lethargy and eventual death. It can be spread by direct contact via the reptiles’ mouths or by biting, which is common during breeding season.

As well as identifying the bacterium, the researchers used genome sequencing to decode its genetic structure.

“We also found that the bacterium can surround itself with a biofilm – a ‘community of bacteria’ that can help it survive,” said Jessica Agius, co-lead researchers and PhD candidate in the Sydney School of Veterinary Science. “Understanding how E. lacertideformus produces and maintains the biofilm may provide insights on how to treat other species of biofilm-forming bacteria.”

When looking through the genetic code, the researchers discovered that it should be possible to kill the bacterium with antibiotics, which means that they may be able to treat infected animals.

In a further effort to ensure the threatened reptiles survive, Agius has played a role in establishing a population of blue-tailed skinks on the Cocos Islands, which are free of predators believed responsible for the skinks’ decline. She tested the reptiles on the Cocos Islands to ensure they were free of the bacterium.

“It’s critical we act now to ensure these native reptiles survive,” Agius said.