Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. NASA reveals breathtaking photo of the Milky Way’s violent but mysterious core
NASA reveals breathtaking photo of the Milky Way’s violent but mysterious core © X-ray: NASA/CXC/UMass/Q.D. Wang; Radio: NRF/SARAO/MeerKAT

NASA reveals breathtaking photo of the Milky Way’s violent but mysterious core

The image was pieced together using a mosaic of data recorded by the agency’s Chandra X-ray observatory and MeerKAT radio telescope.

Published:

NASA has released a new image showing the billions of stars and black holes that make up the centre of our Galaxy.

Advertisement

The image was created using data from almost 400 observations made over the past two decades by the orbiting Chandra X-ray observatory combined with those taken by the MeerKAT telescope in South Africa.

The image shows threads of superheated gas and magnetic fields that stretch out from the centre of the galaxy. The different colours show different X-rays of different energies in orange, green, blue and purple, while the radio data from MeerKAT is shown in lilac and grey.

NASA reveals breathaking photo of the Milky Way’s violent but mysterious core © X-ray: NASA/CXC/UMass/Q.D. Wang; Radio: NRF/SARAO/MeerKAT
NASA reveals breathaking photo of the Milky Way’s violent but mysterious core © X-ray: NASA/CXC/UMass/Q.D. Wang; Radio: NRF/SARAO/MeerKAT

Read more about the Milky Way:

Astronomer Daniel Wang from the University of Massachusetts suspects that the strips may have formed when magnetic fields aligned in different directions, collided, and became twisted around each other in a process called magnetic reconnection

This is similar to the phenomenon that drives energetic particles away from the Sun and is responsible for the space weather that sometimes affects Earth.

The image shows that the magnetic threads tend to occur at the outer boundaries of the large plumes of hot gas. This suggests that the gas in the plumes is driving magnetic fields that collide to create the threads, Wang says.

It is known that magnetic reconnection events may play a major role in heating the gas existing between stars, also known as the interstellar medium. The process may also be responsible for accelerating particles to produce cosmic rays and creating turbulence in the interstellar medium that triggers new generations of star birth.

Read more about space:

Advertisement

Authors

jason-goodyer

Jason Goodyer

Commissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist with a background in physics and has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he has written about everything from simulation universes to talking robots. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Science Focus Podcast.

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Milky Way galaxy
Science news

Sorry, the Milky Way isn’t as cool as we thought it was

Snow Moon © Getty
Science news

How to see the full Snow Moon 2021

Heavy metals unexpectedly found in comets' atmospheres throughout the Solar System © ESO/L. Calçada, SPECULOOS Team/E. Jehin, Manfroid et al.
Science news

Heavy metals unexpectedly found in comets’ atmospheres throughout the Solar System

How can I see the Draconid meteor shower tonight?
Science news

How can I see the Draconid meteor shower tonight?

Most in-depth sunspot image to date captured by new solar telescope © NSO/AURA/NSF
Science news

Most detailed sunspot image to date captured by new solar telescope

How can I see tonight's Orionid meteor shower? © Getty Images
Science news

How can I see tonight’s Orionid meteor shower?

Artist’s Impression of Exoplanet. © ESA/Hubble, M. Kornmesser
Science news

Discovery of exoplanet’s bizarre orbit may help us track down Planet Nine

How can I see the Leonid meteor shower this week? © Getty Images
Science news

How can I see the Leonid meteor shower this week?