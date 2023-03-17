The space suit that will be used by astronauts for the upcoming Artemis 3 lunar mission has just been unveiled by NASA and Axiom Space. The Artemis III mission, scheduled for launch in late 2025, will be the first to visit the Moon since Apollo 17, back in 1972.

The new Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit prototype was demonstrated in an event at Space Center Houston, USA on the 15 March 2023. This prototype was shown in black to hide various secret elements of the design, but once the mission is ready for launch, this suit will be white in colour.

These new spacesuits have been designed to provide excellent flexibility and greater protection to astronauts once they reach the lunar surface.

Space suit reveal

Chief engineer Jim Stein wears the new spacesuit during the Axiom Space Artemis III lunar spacesuit event at Space Center in Houston, Texas, USA, on 15 March 2023. Photo by Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

Gloves

A close-up image of the gloves of Axiom's new Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) space suit. Photo by Axiom Space

Logo

Detail image of the logo of Axiom's new Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) space suit. The advanced spacesuit ensures astronauts are equipped with high-performing, robust equipment and can accommodate a wide range of crew members. Photo by Axiom Space

Designing and manufacturing

Members of Axiom Space’s Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) team work on building the next generation spacesuit at the company’s Houston headquarters. Photo by Axiom Space/Manny Jawa

Get on yer boots

Chief Engineer Jim Stein demonstrates the boots for the new spacesuit during the Axiom Space Artemis III Lunar Spacesuit event at Space Center Houston in Houston, Texas, USA, 15 March 2023. Photo by Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

Mobility demonstration

Chief Engineer Jim Stein shows the mobility of the new spacesuit during the Axiom Space Artemis III lunar spacesuit event at Space Center Houston in Houston, Texas, USA, 15 March 2023. Photo by Mark Felix/AFP/Getty Images

Audience interaction

Chief engineer Jim Stein interacts with a young audience member at Space Center Houston in Houston, Texas, USA, 15 March 2023. Photo by Axiom Space

