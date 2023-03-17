NASA unveils new next-generation spacesuit for Artemis Moon landing
The streamlined suit will be worn by astronauts walking on the lunar surface.
The space suit that will be used by astronauts for the upcoming Artemis 3 lunar mission has just been unveiled by NASA and Axiom Space. The Artemis III mission, scheduled for launch in late 2025, will be the first to visit the Moon since Apollo 17, back in 1972.
The new Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU) spacesuit prototype was demonstrated in an event at Space Center Houston, USA on the 15 March 2023. This prototype was shown in black to hide various secret elements of the design, but once the mission is ready for launch, this suit will be white in colour.
These new spacesuits have been designed to provide excellent flexibility and greater protection to astronauts once they reach the lunar surface.
Space suit reveal
Gloves
Logo
Designing and manufacturing
Get on yer boots
Mobility demonstration
Audience interaction
Read more:
Authors
James Cutmore is the picture editor of BBC Science Focus Magazine, researching striking images for the magazine and on the website. He is also has a passion for taking his own photographs
Sponsored Deals
Spring Savings!
- Try your first 6 issues for just £9.99 when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.