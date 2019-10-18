Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NASA’s InSight digging into Mars after 7-month setback

NASA’s InSight digging into Mars after 7-month setback

NASA said the mechanical mole has 2 centimetres over the past week.

NASA’s InSight Mars lander’s digger is burrowing into the red planet again after hitting a snag 7 months ago.

Advertisement

NASA said the mechanical mole has penetrated just under 2 centimetres over the past week. While just a baby step, scientists are thrilled with the progress.

“We’re rooting for our mole to keep going,” said the experiment’s lead scientist, Tilman Spohn of the German Aerospace Centre.

The German device is meant to penetrate 5 metres into Mars to measure internal temperatures. It barely got a foot down before stalling in March, soon after starting to hammer.

Read more about NASA’s InSight lander:

Over the weeks and months, engineers devised a backup plan. To help, the robot arm on the InSight lander is pressing against the drill to create enough friction for it to keep digging.

Since October 8, the mole has hammered 220 times on 3 occasions, making slow but steady progress.

Scientists said it will take time — and lots more hammering — to see how deep it goes.

InSight digging again after 7-month delay © NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP
InSight digging again after 7-month delay © NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP

“When we first encountered this problem, it was crushing,” said the Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s Troy Hudson, who is leading the recovery effort.

“But I thought, ‘Maybe there’s a chance; let’s keep pressing on.’ And right now, I’m feeling giddy,” he said.

InSight arrived on Mars last November.

Advertisement

Learn more about the InSight mission on the Science Focus Podcast:

Tags

You may like

© NASA/JPL/University of Arizona
Space

Salty water detected flowing on Mars

Is there liquid water on Mars? © Getty Images
Space

Is there liquid water on Mars?

Dark woman of Mars spotted, sort of… © NASA
Space

Dark woman of Mars spotted, sort of…

Mars © NASA, ESA, and The Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)
Space

Landing on Mars is hard – here’s how we plan to succeed in 2021

Aerospace engineer Dava Newman developed this BioSuit for Mars missions; it has a tight, elastic structure that counteracts lower pressure © Dava Newman/MIT
Space

Why haven’t spacesuits changed much over time?

Signs of ancient flowing water found on Mars © NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
News

Mars Express Signs of ancient flowing water found on Mars

ESA’s Martian rover readies for launch © ESA
News

In pictures ESA’s Martian rover readies for launch

Tim Peake: finding even a single cell on Mars would be “hugely significant” (Joe Giddens:PA)
News

Tim Peake: finding even a single cell on Mars would be “hugely significant”