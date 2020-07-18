Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Planet Nine could be a grapefruit-sized black hole, say astrophysicists

Planet Nine could be a grapefruit-sized black hole, say astrophysicists

We can prove it by looking for the black hole's 'accretion flares', the astrophysicists say.

Astrophysicists have suggested that the hypothetical Planet Nine could be a tiny black hole, and they’ve proposed a way to find out.

Advertisement

Planet Nine has never been seen directly. But the existence of a ninth planet orbiting our Sun could explain certain features of the outer Solar System, such as the clustering together of icy rocks called ‘trans-Neptunian objects’ with similarly tilted orbits.

Last year, scientists in the UK and US suggested that Planet Nine, which is also known as Nibiru, could instead be a primordial black hole. These as-yet-unseen black holes are thought to have formed a fraction of a second after the Big Bang. If Planet Nine was such an entity, it would be about the size of a grapefruit, with a mass of five to ten times that of Earth.

An artist's illustration of a tiny black hole in the outer Solar System ripping apart a comet from the Oort cloud © M Weiss
An artist’s illustration of a tiny black hole in the outer Solar System ripping apart a comet from the Oort cloud © M Weiss

Now, two astrophysicists at Harvard University, US, have suggested a way to investigate this: look for the bursts of electromagnetic radiation, or ‘accretion flares’, that would be produced as this black hole ripped apart and swallowed any nearby icy objects.

The authors propose using the upcoming Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) to look for the accretion flares. The LSST will use a 3.2-gigapixel camera at Chile’s Rubin Observatory to photograph the entire visible sky every few nights for 10 years.

Read more about black holes:

“LSST has a wide field of view, covering the entire sky again and again, and searching for transient flares,” said study co-author Prof Avi Loeb. “Other telescopes are good at pointing at a known target, but we do not know exactly where to look for Planet Nine. We only know the broad region in which it may reside.”

Advertisement

“The outskirts of the Solar System is our backyard,” adds Loeb. “Finding Planet Nine [would be] like discovering a cousin living in the shed behind your home [who] you never knew about.”

Reader Q&A: How big could a black hole get?

Asked by: Vanessa Taylor, Nottingham

There is no theoretical upper limit to the mass of a black hole. However, astronomers have noted that the ultra-massive black holes (UMBHs) found in the cores of some galaxies never seem to exceed about 10 billion solar masses. This is exactly what we’d expect from the rate at which we know black holes grow, given the time that’s elapsed since the Big Bang.

Furthermore, recent studies suggest that UMBHs cannot physically grow much beyond this anyway, since they would then begin to disrupt the accretion discs that feed them, choking the source of new material.

Read more:

Authors

James Lloyd

James Lloyd

Staff writer, BBC Science Focus

James is staff writer at BBC Science Focus magazine. He especially enjoys writing about wellbeing and psychology.

Tags

352-940x530yello
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

© Roberto Molar Candanosa/Carnegie Institution for Science
Science news

Farout "We discovered the most distant object ever observed in our Solar System"

Is there a ninth planet on the outskirts of our solar system? © Caltech/R. Hurt (IPAC)
Space

Is there a ninth planet on the outskirts of our solar system?

By combining data from Chandra and several other telescopes, astronomers have identified the true nature of an unusual source in the Milky Way galaxy. (© X-ray: NASA/CXC/Univ. of Alberta/B.Tetarenko et al; Optical: NASA/STScI; Radio: NSF/AUI/NRAO/Curtin Univ./J. Miller-Jones)
Space

Milky Way could be filled with ‘stealth’ black holes

© NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage Team (STScI/AURA)
Science news

Hubble takes us on a journey to the centre of the Galaxy

© NASA
Science news

Birth of a black hole witnessed for first time

Could we exist on Earth under a red giant star? © Getty Images
Space

Could we exist on Earth under a red giant star?

Move over, Mars: why we should look further afield for future human colonies © Getty Images
Space

Move over, Mars: why we should look further afield for future human colonies

What does a black hole look like? © EHT Collaboration
Science news

First ever image of black hole revealed