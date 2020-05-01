Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Plants before wine, you’re more likely to feel fine, study finds

Plants before wine, you’re more likely to feel fine, study finds

People taking plant extract supplement before and after drinking alcohol found their hangover headache intensity and nausea lowered.

Plant extracts could hold the key to curing hangovers, research suggests

Advertisement

Headaches and nausea after drinking alcohol had been thought to be caused by a lack of electrolytes in the body, a combination of minerals that help balance acid levels.

But analysis by scientists at the Institute of Molecular Physiology in Mainz, Germany, showed that people who took on board extra plant extracts and minerals after drinking suffered fewer hangover symptoms than those who just consumed more minerals.

Read more about the science of alcohol:

The study, published in the British Medical Journal Nutrition Prevention and Health, suggested that a combination of fruits, leaves, and roots reduced head pain and sickness.

A total of 69 healthy 18 to 65-year-olds were given water with a supplement including ginger root, Barbados cherry, magnesium, potassium and other plants and minerals.

They were given the drink 45 minutes before, and immediately after they stopped drinking beer, white wine, or white wine spritzer.

Eat plants before wine, you're more likely to feel fine, says science © Getty Images
© Getty Images

A second group of 76 people were given the supplement minus the plant extracts, and a third group of 69 were given a test placebo.

When questioned afterwards, those who had taken the plant and mineral mix found average headache intensity was 34 per cent less, nausea 42 per cent less, while feelings of indifference fell by an average of 27 per cent and restlessness by 41 per cent.

Advertisement

No significant difference in any symptom was reported by those taking the supplement minus the plant extracts, suggesting that plant extracts were largely responsible for the observed changes, say the researchers.

Reader Q&A: Why does drinking alcohol trigger my anxiety?

Asked by: Natalie Richards, Leeds

The psychological effects of alcohol are complex – it can have both sedative and stimulating effects on the brain, causing either sleepiness or physical arousal. How this manifests from a subjective perspective depends a lot on your mental state at the time, as well as the broader social context.

While a drink can calm your nerves in some situations, lab research shows that it doesn’t help reduce fear of a threat or predicament that you know is coming. If anything, because alcohol can enhance our focus on the present moment, it could trigger your anxiety by making you more preoccupied with whatever you’re currently worried about. Alcohol can also accentuate anxiety by interfering with sleep and leaving you fatigued and feeling less able to cope.

Read more:

Authors

BBC Amy-01

Amy Barrett

Social networks

Editorial Assistant, BBC Science Focus

Amy is the Editorial Assistant at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things books, culture and media. She is also a regular interviewer on the Science Focus Podcast. Her interests range from natural history and wildlife, to women in STEM and accessibility tech.

PA Media

PA Science

Social networks

 

Tags

subsbanner2

Or get free home delivery on the next 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine, plus save on the shop price & no long-term commitment

BUY NOW

You may like

Beer ‘tastes better’ with music © iStock
The Human Body

Beer ‘tastes better’ with music

iStock_84570179_LARGE
The Human Body

Bigger wine glasses could make you drink more, quicker

Could the best hangover cure be a juicy pear? © iStock
The Human Body

Could the best hangover cure be a juicy pear?

'Sugar tax' drives down sugar content in soft drinks, study finds © Getty Images
Science news

‘Sugar tax’ drives down sugar content in soft drinks, study finds

Beer cruse from Tel Tzafit:Gath archaeological digs, from which Philistine beer was produced. © Yaniv Berman:Israel Antiquities Authority.
Science news

Unbeerlievable! Ancient Egyptian ale recreated from 5,000-year-old yeast

Does cutlery affect the taste of food? © iStock
The Human Body

Does cutlery affect the taste of food?

What causes middle age spread? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What causes middle age spread?

Is any food good for you any more? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Is any food good for you any more?