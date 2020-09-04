Prehistoric megalodon was a mega-shark that had ‘fins as large as an entire adult human’
A 16-metre megalodon was thought to have had a head 4.65 metres long, a dorsal fin approximately 1.62 metres tall and a tail around 3.85 metres high.
The entire size of a prehistoric mega-shark made famous in Hollywood films has been revealed in a new study.
Previously only the length of the megalodon had been estimated, but a team from the University of Bristol and Swansea University have determined the size of the rest of its body including fins as large as an entire adult human.
The great white shark – depicted in 1975 movie hit Jaws – is a distant descendant of the megalodon and often measures more than six metres in length.
Researchers used mathematical methods and comparisons with living relatives to find the overall size of the megalodon, which lived from about 23 million to three million years ago but has attracted fame more recently in Hollywood movies including The Meg.
The results suggest a 16-metre megalodon is likely to have had a head around 4.65 metres long, a dorsal fin approximately 1.62 metres tall and a tail around 3.85 metres high.
This means an adult human could stand on the back of the shark and be about the same height as the dorsal fin.
Jack Cooper, who has completed a master of science degree in palaeobiology at the University of Bristol’s School of Earth Sciences, described the study as his “dream project”.
“I have always been mad about sharks. As an undergraduate, I have worked and dived with great whites in South Africa – protected by a steel cage of course,” he said.
“It’s that sense of danger, but also that sharks are such beautiful and well-adapted animals, that makes them so attractive to study.”
My 1st paper is out! Stemming from my MSc thesis @BristolPalaeo, we investigate the individual body dimensions of Megalodon. Until now, only total length of this iconic extinct shark has ever been calculated, based on estimates from the great white:https://t.co/eqJkIhESkK pic.twitter.com/Y76VLC4O8T
— Jack Cooper ???? (@CooperPalaeo) September 3, 2020
The study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, was supervised by shark expert Dr Catalina Pimiento of Swansea University and Professor Mike Benton, a palaeontologist at Bristol.
Dr Pimiento said: “Megalodon is not a direct ancestor of the great white but is equally related to other macropredatory sharks such as the makos, salmon shark and porbeagle shark, as well as the great white. We pooled detailed measurements of all five to make predictions about megalodon.”
“Megalodon was actually the very animal that inspired me to pursue palaeontology in the first place at just six years old, so I was over the moon to get a chance to study it,” said Cooper.
“This was my dream project. But to study the whole animal is difficult considering that all we really have are lots of isolated teeth.”
The researchers first tested whether the modern sharks related to megalodon changed proportion as they grew but found this was not the case.
“This means we could simply take the growth curves of the five modern forms and project the overall shape as they get larger and larger – right up to a body length of 16 metres,” Cooper said.
