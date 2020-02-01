Psychedelic compound found in magic mushrooms may help with anxiety and depression in cancer patients

A one-time, single-dose treatment of psilocybin, a compound found in psychedelic mushrooms, combined with psychotherapy appears to improve the emotional wellbeing of cancer patients for up to five years, researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine have found.

In a landmark study carried out in 2016, the team found that psilocybin combined with psychotherapy sessions produced immediate, substantial, and sustained improvements in anxiety and depression and led to decreases in cancer-related demoralisation and hopelessness, improved spiritual well-being, and increased quality of life in a group of 29 cancer patients.

Six months later, they found that 60 per cent to 80 per cent of participants continued with clinically significant reductions in depression or anxiety, sustained benefits in existential distress and quality of life, as well as improved attitudes toward death.

Now, in a follow-up study five years later, more than 70 per cent of the participants said the psilocybin-assisted therapy brought about long-term positive life changes and rated it as among the most personally meaningful and spiritually significant experiences of their lives.

“Adding to evidence dating back as early as the 1950s, our findings strongly suggest that psilocybin therapy is a promising means of improving the emotional, psychological, and spiritual well-being of patients with life-threatening cancer,” said lead researcher Stephen Ross. “This approach has the potential to produce a paradigm shift in the psychological and existential care of patients with cancer, especially those with terminal illness.”

Although the exact way psilocybin works is not fully understood, the researchers believe that the drug can make the brain more flexible and receptive to new ideas and thought patterns.

Previous research indicates that it targets a network of the brain known as the default mode network, which becomes activated when we engage in self-reflection and mind wandering, and helps to create our sense of self. In patients with anxiety and depression, this network becomes hyperactive giving rise to rumination and worry. Psilocybin appears to shift activity in this network and helps people to take a more broadened perspective on their behaviours and lives.

However, the researchers warn against any attempt to self-medicate using psilocybin, noting that it should be taken in a controlled and psychologically safe setting, preferably in conjunction with counselling from trained mental health practitioners or facilitators.