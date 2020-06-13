Realistic animations can help to beat the ‘Uncanny Valley’ effect in monkeys

In robotics, the term the ‘uncanny valley effect’ is used to describe the revulsion and feelings of unease that arise when we are confronted by a computer-generated figure or robot that appears to be almost, but not quite, human.

The effect is also seen in monkeys, which makes studying their social behaviour using animated monkey faces particularly difficult.

Now, researchers from the University of Tübingen, Germany have overcome this problem by creating a more realistic avatar using technology borrowed from the film special effects industry – the graphics package Autodesk Maya – based on photographic reference and MRI scans.

The team compared how Rhesus monkeys reacted toward five types of monkey faces: video footage from real monkeys, a natural-looking avatar with fur and facial details, a furless avatar, a greyscale avatar, and a wireframe face.

The monkeys looked at the wireframe face but avoided looking at the furless and greyscale avatars, showing the uncanny valley effect at work. However, the natural-looking avatar with fur overcame this effect.

The monkeys looked at the model and made social facial expressions, comparable to how they would act around real monkeys. Using this type of avatar will make social cognition studies in monkeys more standardised and replicable, and the technology may even help with research into human communication, the researchers say.

“We want to use the naturalistic avatar to systematically investigate in a fully controlled manner how monkeys perceive and react to their conspecifics’ gaze and facial expressions,” said lead researcher Ramona Siebert.

“Understanding how the system works on a neuronal level might offer insights into the nature of the communication deficit in human autism spectrum disorder, which is characterised by problems understanding the facial information of others.”