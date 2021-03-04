Scientists strap tiny computers to bats to listen to them hunting

Bats are able to fine-tune their echolocation when hunting by controlling their flight path and call volume, a study has found.

Scientists were able to hear how bats use prey echoes for hunting by strapping tiny computers to some wild greater mouse-eared bats in Bulgaria to record their echolocation calls.

The research suggests that hunting bats narrow their sensory volumes by more than a thousand times to only focus on the prey, thereby reducing the clutter from other echoes.

“We experienced the world through the ears of the bats by recording their echoes directly on-board while they were hunting for insects at night,” said lead author Dr Laura Stidsholt, from Denmark’s Aarhus University. “We wanted to use the tags to find out how bats control what they ‘see’ when they hunt tiny insects on the wing on super-fast timescales.

“We used the sound recordings to find and track echoes from prey and vegetation, and to our surprise we found that the bats are guided by extremely weak prey echoes that would be like a whisper to us.”

According to co-author Dr Holger Goerlitz, from Germany’s Max Planck Institute of Ornithology, it’s “like an acoustic version of a tunnel vision that briefly makes their world much simpler”.

“The weak prey echoes might therefore be a consequence of the small sensory volumes shaped to hunt close to background clutter,” he said.

The research is published in the Science Advances journal.