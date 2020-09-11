Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Shoebox-sized satellites built in the UK to be launched this month
Shoebox-sized satellites built in the UK to be launched this month © ESA

Shoebox-sized satellites built in the UK to be launched this month

The nanosatellites have on-board technology that can predict the locations of boats and track their whereabouts.

Two nanosatellites built in the UK will launch later this month, joining a fleet of more than 100 objects in low Earth orbit that predict global trade movements.

Advertisement

The nanosatellites are two of four made by Spire Global UK and backed by more than £6 million of government investment, and will take off on the Russian Soyuz launcher on 24 September. The other two will be aboard an Indian PSLV launcher, due for launch on 1 November.

The nanosatellites have on-board intelligent machine-learning algorithms that can predict the locations of boats, track their whereabouts and their estimated arrival times at ports. This allows port businesses and authorities to manage busy docks safely.

Read more about satellites:

Staff design and build all the sub-systems, and integrate and test the whole spacecraft at the company’s Glasgow headquarters.

Despite only being the size of a shoebox, the nanosatellites can do almost everything a conventional satellite does.

Graham Turnock, chief executive of the UK Space Agency, said: “Nanosatellites weigh less than a piece of cabin luggage, but are enormously powerful in what they can do.

“These four Spire satellites are aimed at making trade hyper-accurate, with technology that makes business more cost effective and efficient.

“Scotland’s space sector is booming. Our membership of ESA [the European Space Agency] is benefiting companies across the UK, and we are committed to supporting the space economy in every region.”

Spire Global UK is a satellite-powered data company that provides predictive analysis of global shipping, aviation and weather forecasting.

Advertisement

The services have been developed under a European Space Agency Pioneer programme, which is a partnership project co-funded by the UK Space Agency.

Reader Q&A: What altitude must satellites reach to stay permanently in orbit?

Asked by: Ludo Webb, Manorhamilton

Getting satellites into orbit is hard enough – they need to be hurled into space with enough energy to reach around 26,000km/h. But staying in orbit means avoiding losing energy to the Earth’s atmospheric drag. While the official threshold of space is 100km above the Earth, the effects of the atmosphere can be detected much higher.

Even Hubble, which orbits at almost 600km, could be brought down by the creeping effect of drag. Only satellites in orbits several tens of thousands of kilometres above the Earth can be regarded as effectively permanent, though even they are not totally immune to atmospheric drag.

Read more:

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

PA Media

PA Science

Social networks

 

Tags

354-940x530subsbanner
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 40% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Ryugu © JAXA via AP
Science news

Hayabusa2 Japanese space probe starts year-long journey home from asteroid

ESA 'satellite embracer' scoops up hazardous space debris (An artist’s impression of the ESA Environment Satellite © Handout/ESA/PA)
Science news

Proposed ESA ‘satellite embracer’ scoops up hazardous space debris

An artist’s impression of the Parker Solar Probe spacecraft approaching the Sun © Steve Gribben/Johns Hopkins APL/Nasa/PA
Science news

Parker Solar Probe discovers ‘strange’ and ‘unexpected’ flips in Sun’s magnetic field

Starlink: SpaceX successfully launches more controversial mini-satellites © GSpaceX/Flickr
Science news

Starlink SpaceX successfully launches more mini-satellites

© University of Surrey
Space

Net successfully snares space junk in practice run

First image from Sentinel-3A © Copernicus data (2016)First image from Sentinel-3A © Copernicus data (2016)
Space

ESA satellite Sentinel-3A takes its first photos of Earth

Illustration of NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite -- TESS -- observing an M dwarf star with orbiting planets © NASA
Space

NASA launches satellite ‘TESS’ in hunt for exoplanets

SpaceX Starlink: The controversial satellite constellation © SpaceX/Flickr
Science news

Controversial SpaceX Starlink satellites trial dark coating