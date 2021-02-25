How to see the full Snow Moon 2021

And the name of the second full Moon of 2021 is…the Snow Moon. Taking to the night sky in late February 2021, it’s one of 12 full Moons occurring this year.

But when exactly can you see the Snow Moon? Why does it have that name? And, most importantly, how can you take an Instagram-worthy photo of it? Just for you, we’ve answered all those questions and more below.

Plus, if you’re looking for more stargazing tips, be sure to check out our full Moon UK calendar and astronomy for beginners guide.

When is the Snow Moon 2021?

The Snow Moon can be seen from Saturday 27 February 2021 in the UK (and the rest of the world).

To be exact, the Moon will only be ‘full’ – that is, reflecting the maximum amount of sunlight onto Earth – for just a moment. This happens when Earth comes exactly between the Moon and The Sun, a short period of time known as ‘syzygy’.

Weirdly, this syzygy happens during UK daylight hours (8.17am on 27 February). Fortunately, to the naked eye, the Moon will still appear full for another two to three nights afterwards.

Why is it called a Snow Moon?

As per January’s full Moon (the ‘Wolf Moon’), there is no firm agreement exactly where the Snow Moon got its name from.

As Prof Bill Leatherbarrow, director of the British Astronomical Association‘s Lunar Section says: “There is always uncertainty surrounding popular historical names for full Moons.”

He adds: “The problem is that each month’s full moon seems to have some kind of name attached to it, usually drawn from different cultures. It’s all relative, and there is no scientific rationale or objective authority on which to base the names.”

Read more about the Moon:

However, it’s widely cited that the Snow Moon takes its name from – you won’t believe it – the snowfall common around this time of year in the northern hemisphere.

The Snow Moon is also dubbed the ‘Full Hunger Moon’ across North America. Many believe this originated with snowfall causes difficulties for Native American hunters. However, as Leatherbarrow alludes, there is no definitive source that supports this story.

How often are full Moons?

A full Moon happens roughly every 29.5 days, the length of one lunar cycle – around one month (our word for ‘month’ actually comes from ‘Moon’).

The next full Moon, known as the Worm Moon can be seen on Sunday 28 March.

What’s the best way of photographing the Snow Moon?

A quick warning to anyone using their phone to photo the Snow Moon: it’s going to look terrible. Well, terrible unless you use the best settings for night-time photography.

This means turning your flash off, lowering your camera’s ISO sensitivity and setting your focus to 100.

If you’re not sure, you can download one of the many astronomy photography apps. NightCap – available on the App Store, £2.99 – is our top pick, making it onto our list of best astronomy apps.

For best results on a digital camera, try an aperture of f/11 to f/16 and a shutter speed of between 1/60th and 1/125th of a second. This slow shutter speed means you’ll have to hold the camera extremely steady, or – even better – place it on a tripod.