  3. Space lettuce – tastes awesome, and now confirmed safe and nutritious too
Astronauts Scott Kelly and Kjell Lindgren taste the lettuce grown onboard the ISS in August 2014 © NASA

Space lettuce – tastes awesome, and now confirmed safe and nutritious too

Study finds plants grown in space were even richer in a number of elements, including potassium, sodium and zinc, although they did have higher levels of bacteria.

NASA astronauts have reported that lettuce grown entirely in space is as nutritious and safe to eat as lettuce grown on Earth.

A report published in the journal Frontiers In Plant Science revealed that the space-grown lettuce was similar in composition to Earth-grown control samples, while some plants were even richer in a number of elements, including potassium, sodium and zinc.

Astronaut Shane Kimbrough in front of the 'Veggie' chamber on the ISS in November 2016 © NASA
Astronaut Shane Kimbrough in front of the ‘Veggie’ chamber on the ISS in November 2016 © NASA

The experiment involved crops being grown in individually sealed units of ceramic soil under red LED lighting for 33 to 56 days.

Astronauts on board the International Space Station (ISS) intermittently watered the crops by injecting them through a tube.

Once fully grown, the plants were then harvested and either eaten, deep-frozen or returned to Earth for analysis.

Although the lettuce did have higher levels of bacteria, the crops were not found to carry any dangerous bacteria such as E.coli or salmonella.

It is believed that the ability to successfully grow food in space could be crucial for long-duration interstellar missions, such as NASA’s first crewed mission to Mars – scheduled to depart within the next decade.

Read more about food in space:

Reader Q&A: Can trees grow in space?

Asked by: Sam Tree, Shoreham

Experiments on the ISS have shown that young spruce tree seedlings do grow in microgravity, but they don’t look quite the same. The seedlings grow faster, and the pine needles don’t point downward so much.

DNA analysis shows that several plant genes are more active in space, but we’re still waiting to find out the long-term effects on larger plants.

Read more:

