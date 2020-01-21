Star Wars fans rejoice! Disney+ coming to the UK in March

Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, will launch in the UK on 24 March, the entertainment giant has confirmed.

Advertisement

The new platform will be home to original content, films and other series from studios including Disney, Pixar and Marvel as well as the Star Wars universe.

The new service, which launched in the US last year, is seen as the latest challenger to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Disney has confirmed that the new service will cost £5.99 for a monthly subscription, or £59.99 to sign up for a year.

On the same date, the service will also go live in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

Read more about Star Wars:

Among the programmes available at launch will be The Mandalorian, the critically acclaimed series set in the world of Star Wars.

The platform will be the exclusive streaming location for films released by the Walt Disney Studios from 2020, the company said.

When it was launched in the US in November, the service gained more than 10 million subscribers on its first day, although some customers were offered a year of the service free of charge with some phone and home-internet plans.

Disney did not break down where the subscriptions came from or if they were free or paid monthly or yearly.

Advertisement

Netflix has gathered around 158 million subscribers since launching its streaming platform in 2007.