Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Star Wars fans rejoice! Disney+ coming to the UK in March
Star Wars fans rejoice! Disney+ coming to the UK in March © Disney:PA

Star Wars fans rejoice! Disney+ coming to the UK in March

The Netflix rival launched in the US in November.

Disney’s new streaming service, Disney+, will launch in the UK on 24 March, the entertainment giant has confirmed.

Advertisement

The new platform will be home to original content, films and other series from studios including Disney, Pixar and Marvel as well as the Star Wars universe.

The new service, which launched in the US last year, is seen as the latest challenger to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.

Disney has confirmed that the new service will cost £5.99 for a monthly subscription, or £59.99 to sign up for a year.

On the same date, the service will also go live in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland.

Read more about Star Wars:

Among the programmes available at launch will be The Mandalorian, the critically acclaimed series set in the world of Star Wars.

The platform will be the exclusive streaming location for films released by the Walt Disney Studios from 2020, the company said.

When it was launched in the US in November, the service gained more than 10 million subscribers on its first day, although some customers were offered a year of the service free of charge with some phone and home-internet plans.

Disney did not break down where the subscriptions came from or if they were free or paid monthly or yearly.

Advertisement

Netflix has gathered around 158 million subscribers since launching its streaming platform in 2007.

Reader Q&A: What is the carbon footprint of the internet?

Asked by: Carol Lennox, Bromley

Connecting together all the world’s smartphones, laptops, desktops and other gadgetry, the infrastructure of the internet uses a lot of energy, and that in turn gives it a hefty carbon footprint. According to a study by the Boston Consulting Group, the internet is responsible for roughly one billion tonnes of greenhouse gases a year, or around two per cent of world emissions.

Read more:

Authors

Alexander McNamara

Alexander McNamara

Social networks

Online Editor, BBC Science Focus

Alexander is the Online Editor at BBC Science Focus and is the one that keeps sciencefocus.com looking shipshape and Bristol fashion. He has been toying around with news, technology and science on internet for well over a decade, and sports a very fetching beard.

PA Media

PA Tech

Social networks

 

Tags

You may like

Can robots tie their shoelaces? © Sebastian Lehmann
Future Technology

Can robots tie their shoelaces?

New smartphone promises 3D without glasses (or queasiness) © Getty Images
Future Technology

New smartphone promises 3D without glasses (or queasiness)

Leah Viathan, captain of Fordzilla UK © Ford/PA
News

Esports "Normal and fine" for young women to be into gaming says UK’s newest esports captain

© Getty Images
News

AI technology could turn thoughts into speech

Wireless charging technology for electric cars tested for UK roads © Getty Images
Future Technology

Wireless charging technology for electric cars tested for UK roads

Xbox Series X: Microsoft unveils next-gen tower-shaped console © Xbox
News

Xbox Series X: Microsoft unveils next-gen vertical console

AI created to translate babies’ cries © Getty Images
News

AI created to translate babies’ cries

© Corning
News

Gorilla Glass 5 protects your phone from ‘80 per cent of drops’