Earlier this year, a 50-year-old man became the first confirmed person to contract tick-borne encephalitis virus after being bitten while mountain biking in Yorkshire. The virus has since been detected in several other parts of the country including Dorset, Norfolk and Hampshire.

With tick numbers increasing in the UK over recent years, the likelihood of being bitten while out in the countryside is rising too. So, how dangerous are tick bites, what can you do to avoid getting bitten and what should you do if you do get bitten?

What are ticks?

Ticks are arachnids, like spiders and scorpions. Many of them look superficially like small, large-bodied spiders. They belong to a diverse group of arachnids called the acari, which also includes the mites. Most mites are tiny - 1mm or less - and are often overlooked. However, some are relatively well known including the scabies mite, that causes the skin condition scabies in humans, and the varroa mite, that infests honeybee colonies. Despite these well-known parasitic species, many mites are decomposers or predators. However, their close cousins – ticks – are all parasites that feed on animal blood.

There are nearly 1,000 species of ticks found across the world, although they are most common in warm, humid regions. There are two main types: hard-bodied tick, of which there are more than 700 species, and soft-bodied ticks. It is the hard-bodied ticks that cause the most problems for us. At their front end, their mouthparts form a beak-like structure that can pierce our skin, allowing them to feed on our blood.

What diseases do they carry?

When ticks bite they can also transmit micro-organisms into our blood through their saliva. These include bacteria, viruses and single-celled organisms. In some cases these ‘passengers’ can cause disease. Such diseases don’t just affect humans: many wild animals can be affected by tick-borne disease, and it can be a major problem for livestock.

There are nearly 30 identified tick-borne diseases in humans including Rocky Mountain spotted fever, Babesiosis, Lyme Disease (which is also known as borreliosis) and tick-borne encephalitis, which was found in the UK for the first time recently. Many tick-borne diseases cause fevers and in some cases there are relapses and long-term health issues. The increasing prevalence of ticks, their bites, and the diseases they transmit can be attributed, in part, to the rise in their population size caused by climate change.

What are the most common ways to get bitten?

Ticks live outside and most people who spend a significant amount of time outdoors will likely have experienced a tick bite. They are particularly common in grassland but can also be found in woodland, especially where there is long grass on the edge on wooded areas. Ticks ‘quest’, waiting on long grass for large animals, including us, to brush by.

They then grab on and seek out bare skin. Larval ticks, sometimes known as pepper ticks, are very small and will often form large groups of hundreds or more, a ‘tick ball’, on blades of grass. If you walk through grasslands in hot places, such as the African savannah, then tick balls are a common hazard.

What should I do to avoid getting bitten?

The number one rule is cover up. A long-sleeved top tucked into trousers, themselves ideally tucked into socks, act to cover up vulnerable skin and limit the opportunities for ticks to attach. Lighter coloured clothing also allows you to see ticks crawling over your clothes as they seek out bare skin.

If you can, try to avoid areas of long grass, and stick to the middle of footpaths where you are less likely to brush against grass. Applying chemical repellent such as DEET, being careful to follow the instructions, can also help. When you can, perform ‘tick checks’ on yourself and, if in a group, check each other. Ticks walking across clothes can be brushed off easily, but be careful not to brush them onto someone else.

What is the safest way to remove a tick that has bitten me?

Much has been written about removing ticks and there are all kinds of techniques recommended. The key thing is not to leave the mouthparts of the tick behind by being too enthusiastic about pulling off the body.

The best method is to use tweezers to grasp the tick as close to the skin as possible, pushing your skin gently down around the head to get hold of it. Then, gently and with firm and gradual force, pull the tick from the skin. Take your time and aim for the best possible grip when attempting to remove a tick, as they typically do not move around or squirm much after biting.

Avoid twisting or squeezing the tick. Wash the area thoroughly with soap and water, and apply an antiseptic cream to the bite. The NHS website offers good advice for tick removal.

What should I do if I get bitten?

Being bitten by a tick does not mean that you will develop a tick-borne disease. In fact, developing complications from a tick bite is relatively rare. Unfortunately, there is no way to tell straight away if a tick bite will develop into anything more serious. The chances are it won’t, but there are some things you should watch out for.

In the UK, Lyme disease is the main concern, and this can develop 3-to-30 days after being bitten. You should monitor the bite and your general health and if you develop a rash, often this resembles the bullseye of a dartboard, or flu-like symptoms then you should consult your GP, telling them you have recently been bitten by a tick. It is worth remembering that although the rash is well-known as a symptom, only around a third of people with Lyme disease will develop it.

