Up to our necks: Swimming cheetahs commended by Wildlife Photographer of the Year

An impressive selection of highly commended images from this year’s Wildlife Photographer of the Year have been released in anticipation of the announcement of the winners on the 15th October. As you will see, the standard is very high (and these aren’t even the winners!).

From lynx making a comeback to a striking ecological disaster and narwhal shrimp communicating at great depths, there is an incredible range in the unique and fascinating images for this year’s competition. The photographs are a compelling reminder of the importance of the variety, variability and vulnerability of life on Earth.

Now in its 57th year, Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum London, and is the museum’s showcase for the world’s best nature photography.

The greatest swim

Apollo landing

Toxic Design

Raw moment

Deep feelers

Lynx on the threshold

Natural Magnetism

Net Loss

Lockdown chicks

Storm Fox

A Helping Hand

Mushroom magic

Up for grabs

The nurturing wetland

The gripping end