Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. VR may strengthen your brain waves – and be an effective Alzheimer’s treatment
Discovery VR © Getty

VR may strengthen your brain waves – and be an effective Alzheimer’s treatment

A new study on rats demonstrated how virtual reality strengthened crucial 'theta waves' in the hippocampus.

Published:

A new study has revealed that virtual reality boosts brain activity that may be crucial for learning, memory and even treating Alzheimer’s, ADHD and depression.

Advertisement

Well, at least in rats. After monitoring the animals’ brain activity with tiny electrodes, researchers from the University Of California Los Angeles (UCLA) discovered electrical activity in a region known as the hippocampus differed when the rodents were placed in real-world and virtual reality environments.

(Before you ask: no, the rats weren’t fitted with tiny VR headsets, instead placed on a small moving track surrounded by screens).

The new findings are significant as the hippocampus is a primary driver of learning and memory, including spatial navigation, in the brain.

When rats walk around normally, electrical activity in the hippocampus neurons appears to synchronise, at a rate of eight pulses per second (8Hz).

Pulses at this frequency are generally known as ‘theta waves’, with a stronger theta wave rhythm seeming to improve the brain’s ability to learn and retain sensory information. And when placed in a VR environment, the rat’s theta waves became considerably stronger.

“It turns out that amazing things happen when the rat is in virtual reality,” said Prof Mayank Mehta from the departments of physics, neurology, and electrical and computer engineering at UCLA.

“We were blown away when we saw this huge effect of VR experience on theta rhythm enhancement.”

Read more about VR:

The scientists also found that VR environments altered different electrical rhythms present in different parts of brain neurons.

“That was really mind-blowing,” Mehta said. “Two different parts of the neuron are going in their own rhythm.”

More interestingly, this new never-before-seen brain rhythm (which the scientists dubbed “eta”) was also strengthened in the virtual reality environment.

All this indicates that scientists may be able to manipulate human brain rhythms in VR – not only to boost learning, but also treat memory-related disorders ranging including ADHD, autism, Alzheimer’s disease, epilepsy and depression.

“This is a new technology that has tremendous potential,” Mehta said. “We have entered a new territory.”

The study also indicates why virtual reality may encourage these unique brain waves. As Mehta theorises, a big part of it may be down to the very different set of stimuli presented in virtual reality.

For instance, imagine now that you’re walking towards a doorway in real life. Your eyes see that the door is getting larger. But how do you know that you’re stepping forward and the door isn’t coming to you?

The answer is that your brain uses information such as acceleration of your head through space, or the shift of balance from one foot to the other – information that may not be present during a virtual reality experience.

“Our brain is constantly doing this, it’s checking all kinds of things,” Mehta said, adding that different theta rhythms may represent how brain regions communicate with each other to process this information.

This means, in short, manipulating the sensory information available in VR could drastically impact how your brain works.

Read more about virtual reality:

Advertisement

Authors

Thomas Ling

Thomas Ling

Social networks

Staff Writer, BBC Science Focus

Thomas is a Staff Writer at BBC Science Focus and looks after all things Q&A. Writing about everything from cosmology to anthropology, he specialises in the latest psychology and neuroscience discoveries. Thomas has a Masters degree (distinction) in Magazine Journalism from the University of Sheffield and has written for Men’s Health, Vice and Radio Times. He has been shortlisted as the New Digital Talent of the Year at the national magazine Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awards.

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Cool gadgets
Future Technology

65 cool gadgets: Our pick of the best new tech for 2021

Podcast: Why do humans make music? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Podcast: Why do humans make music?

Podcast: Why realistic human robots need to learn to lip-sync © Carl Strathearn
Future Technology

Podcast: Why realistic humanoid robots need to learn to lip-sync

Depression could be linked to inflammation, study finds © Getty Images
Science news

Depression could be linked to inflammation, study finds

How your brain creates pain – and what we can do about it © Getty Images
The Human Body

How your brain creates pain – and what we can do about it

Q Bio Gemini
The Human Body

Star Trek-style scanner creates ‘digital twin’ to track your health

Avatar therapy: Trial could be a 'game changer' for psychosis © Getty Images
Science news

Digital avatars allow psychosis patients to make peace with the voices in their heads

Lip syncing robot gets one step closer to crossing the uncanny valley © Carl Strathearn
Science news

Lip-syncing robot gets one step closer to crossing the uncanny valley