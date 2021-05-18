Watch: NASA instrument captures huge Solar eruption on film

The UK-built Solar Orbiter has recorded its first video showing powerful eruptions from the Sun.

These events, known as coronal mass ejections (CMEs), are eruptions near the Sun’s surface that blast out into the Solar System.

“Coronal mass ejections can cause geomagnetic storms on Earth, which can disrupt power grids and the satellites we rely on for things like navigation and telephone communications,” said Dr Chris Castelli, director of programmes at the UK Space Agency.

“Tracking their progress will provide new insight into how the Sun affects space weather and its impact on our daily lives.

“UK specialists are playing a leading role in one of the most important space science missions of our generation through our membership of the European Space Agency.”

CMEs can even be dangerous for unprotected astronauts on spacewalks.

The video released on Monday came just a few days after a close perihelion pass of the Sun on 10 February, which took the spacecraft within half the distance between Earth and the Sun. The footage shows the CME as captured by Solar Orbiter’s Extreme Ultraviolet Imager instrument, then by the Metis coronagraph, and finally by Solar Orbiter’s Heliospheric Imager (SoloHI).

When the footage was captured, the spacecraft was behind the Sun as viewed from Earth, resulting in very low data transfer rates.

It has taken more than three months for the data to be downloaded and analysed.

