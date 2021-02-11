Water vapour rising from the surface of Mars hints that it may once have been habitable

Water vapour has been detected escaping from Mars’s atmosphere, offering scientists a fresh clue as to whether the Red Planet was once home to life.

The Red Planet features several ancient dried out valleys and river channels which have long pointed towards the possibility of liquid water once flowing there, though most of it is now locked up in the ice caps or buried underground.

Now, a team of researchers, including two from the Open University, have discovered traces of hydrogen, one of the two components of water along with oxygen, leaking out of the Martian atmosphere.

The team made the discovery using the Nadir and Occultation for Mars Discovery (NOMAD) – an instrument on board the ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), a spacecraft operated jointly by the European Space Agency (ESA) and Russia’s Roscosmos that is currently in orbit around Mars.

“The NOMAD instrument is fundamentally changing our understanding of the evolution of water on Mars,” said Dr Manish Patel, co-principal investigator of NOMAD.

“This fantastic instrument is giving us a never-before-seen view of water isotopes (water variants with different molecular masses) in the atmosphere of Mars as a function of both time and location on Mars.

“Measuring water isotopes is a crucial element of understanding how Mars as a planet has lost its water over time, and therefore how the habitability of Mars has changed throughout its history.”

The finding comes amidst a burst of other spacecraft entering orbit the Red Planet.

In the past seven days both China’s Tianwen-1 probe and the United Arab Emirates’ Hope probe successfully entered orbit around Mars.

And on 18 February NASA’s Perseverance rover is scheduled to touch down on the Red Planet’s surface.