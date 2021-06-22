Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. What’s the best way to create a malaria vaccine? Bung mosquitoes in a smoothie!
What’s the best way to create a malaria vaccine? Bung mosquitoes in a smoothie!

What’s the best way to create a malaria vaccine? Bung mosquitoes in a smoothie!

The new technique allows scientists to quickly extract the malaria parasites from infected mosquitoes.

Published:

Everyone likes a fruity smoothie in the summer, but a mosquito smoothie might end up being more beneficial to your health.

Advertisement

Scientists at Imperial College London have developed a new way of extracting malaria parasites from infected mosquitoes by processing the whole insects into a slurry, then filtering it to isolate the parasites to use in the vaccine. This method allows the quick extraction of more parasites with less contamination, which could lead to the development of better malaria vaccines.

The malaria parasite, Plasmodium, is spread through the bites of infected female Anopheles mosquitoes. The malaria parasite is becoming more resistant to antimalarial drugs, while mosquitoes are becoming more resistant to pesticides. Better ways of treating malaria is therefore a matter of urgency, as the disease claims some 400,000 lives per year, with 61 per cent of those being children under five.

Read more about mosquitoes:

The existing method of creating malaria vaccines involves the dissection of young parasites – known as sporozoites – from the mosquitoes’ salivary glands by highly skilled technicians. To develop the vaccine, the parasites are then ‘attenuated’, so they produce an immune response without causing illness. However, several doses of these vaccines are needed, with each dose potentially requiring hundreds of thousands of sporozoites.

This new method is much faster and doesn’t require any fiddly dissection.

“Creating whole-parasites vaccines in large enough volumes and in a timely and cost-effective way has been a major roadblock for advancing malaria vaccinology, unless you can employ an army of skilled mosquito dissectors,” said lead researcher Prof Jake Baum. “Our new method presents a way to radically cheapen, speed up and improve vaccine production.”

mosquito smoothie
The mosquito smoothie (left) and the purified parasites (right) © Joshua Blight/Imperial College London

But speed and cost are not the only benefits. The scientists also found that the sporozoites extracted using the new method were purer, with fewer contaminants than the traditional method. The sporozoites were also more infectious, which may allow vaccines to use lower sporozoite doses.

“With this new approach we not only improve the scalability of vaccine production, but our isolated sporozoites may actually prove to be more potent as a vaccine, giving us additional bang per mosquito buck,” said first author of the study Dr Joshua Blight.

Advertisement

The new vaccine showed good results in rodent trials, providing 100 per cent protection from malaria when injected into the bloodstream. The researchers are now scaling up the process so they can start human trials.

Reader Q&A: Why do mosquito bites itch so much?

Asked by: Duncan Borg Conti, Malta

When a mosquito bites, she injects saliva containing anticoagulant enzymes into the wound. The first time you are bitten, nothing happens, but your immune system then begins making antibodies that bind to these foreign proteins.

For a while, this immune reaction will cause itchy, swollen bumps. Over many years this response will fade away, but if you go a long time without being bitten, it can start again the next time you are exposed.

Authors

IMG_4160 copy

Alice Lipscombe-Southwell

Social networks

Managing editor, BBC Science Focus

Alice is the managing editor at BBC Science Focus Magazine. She has a BSc in zoology with marine zoology. Her interests include natural history, wildlife, the outdoors, health and fitness.

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Assistance dogs’ feet are pawsitively cleaner than the soles of shoes
Science news

Assistance dogs’ feet are pawsitively cleaner than the soles of shoes

Hungry all of the time? It could be in your blood © Getty Images
Science news

Hungry all of the time? It could be in your blood

Tiny injectable chips use ultrasound to monitor your body… from the inside © Chen Shi/Columbia Engineering
Science news

Tiny injectable chips use ultrasound to monitor your body… from the inside

Real-life very hungry caterpillars will turn incredibly violent © Getty Images
Science news

Real-life very hungry caterpillars aren’t adorable but incredibly violent

Storytelling reduces pain and stress in hospitalised children © Getty Images
Science news

Storytelling reduces pain and stress in hospitalised children

A cup of espresso
Science news

A strong coffee could help you lose fat

Our canine helpers can detect the scent of COVID-19 in human sweat after only four days of training
Science news

Our canine helpers can detect the scent of COVID-19 in human sweat after only four days of training

Q Bio Gemini
The Human Body

Star Trek-style scanner creates ‘digital twin’ to track your health