Howling at the Moon: The first full Moon of 2022 in pictures

2022 is up and running, and now celebrates its first full Moon of the year.

Known as the ‘Wolf Moon’, the name comes from Native North Americans who associated January with an increase in the frequency of wolves howling. It is also known as the ‘Ice Moon’, ‘Candles Moon’ and ‘Old Moon’ depending on where you live.

The next full Moon will be the ‘Snow Moon’, which will peak on the 16 February 2022.

Monte Prena, Italy

Portsmouth, UK

Madrid, Spain

Ankara, Turkey

Gaza City

Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Tekirdag, Turkey

Yichang, China

St Petersburg, Russia

Huddersfield, United Kingdom

New York, USA

Naples, Italy