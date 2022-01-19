Accessibility Links

  3. Howling at the Moon: The first full Moon of 2022 in pictures
Full Moon glowing Orange China

Howling at the Moon: The first full Moon of 2022 in pictures

The first full Moon of the year has given us some great sights, so take a look at our gallery.

Published:

2022 is up and running, and now celebrates its first full Moon of the year.

Known as the ‘Wolf Moon’, the name comes from Native North Americans who associated January with an increase in the frequency of wolves howling. It is also known as the ‘Ice Moon’, ‘Candles Moon’ and ‘Old Moon’ depending on where you live.

The next full Moon will be the ‘Snow Moon’, which will peak on the 16 February 2022.

Monte Prena, Italy

Full Moon Mountain Italy
Monte Prena in Gran Sasso d’Italia National Park is pictured as a full Moon sets behind it, on 17 January 2022. Photo by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Portsmouth, UK

Full Moon behind tower UK
The first full Moon of the year is seen rising beyond The Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, United Kingdom, on the 17 January 2022. Photo by James Marsh/Shutterstock

Madrid, Spain

The full Moon of January known as Wolf Moon rises over the skyscrapers of the Four Towers Business Area of Madrid. (Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)
The full Moon rises over the skyscrapers of the Four Towers Business Area of Madrid on 18 January 2022. Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket/Getty Images

Ankara, Turkey

Full Moon and Lights
A full Moon lights up the sky in Ankara, Turkey, on 18 January 2022. Photo by Ali Balikci/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Gaza City

Full Moon rising above building
The full Wolf Moon rises over Gaza City, 17 January 2022. Photo by Sameh Rahmi/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Eindhoven, The Netherlands

Full Moon above apartments
Here, the Moon lights up the clear winter sky over a residential area near Eindhoven behind houses and buildings on 17 January 2022. Other names of Earth’s natural satellite in orbit around the planet are Selene, Luna and Cynthia. The Moon one of the largest satellites in the Solar System. Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Tekirdag, Turkey

TEKIRDAG full moon
The full Moon rises over Tekirdag, Turkey, during evening hours on 17 January 2022. Photo by Mesut Karaduman/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Yichang, China

Full Moon orange colour
A striking orange-coloured full Moon rises in the sky on 17 January 2022 in Yichang, Hubei Province of China. Photo by Liu Junfeng/VCG/Getty Images

St Petersburg, Russia

ST PETERSBURG full Moon
The full Moon is pictured on the 18 January 2022 over the Lakhta Center multifunctional complex, St Petersburg, Russia. Photo by Valentin Yegorshin/TASS/Getty Images

Huddersfield, United Kingdom

The Wolf Moon setting behind York Victoria Tower at Castle Hill in the Borough of Kirklees. It's thought that January's full Moon came to be known as the Wolf Moon because wolves were more likely to be heard howling at this time Wolf Moon settting behind Victoria Tower, Castle Hill, Kirklees, Huddersfield, UK - 18 Jan 2022 It was traditionally believed that wolves howled due to hunger during winter, but we know today that wolves howl for different reasons. Howling and other wolf vocalizations are generally used to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and coordinate hunting. Photo by Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock
Victoria Tower at Castle Hill in the Borough of Kirklees, Huddersfield, UK, bears witness to the first full Moon of the year, on the 18 January 2022. It was traditionally believed that wolves howled due to hunger during winter, but we now know howling and other wolf vocalisations are generally used to define territory, locate pack members, reinforce social bonds, and coordinate hunting. Photo by Charlotte Graham/Shutterstock

New York, USA

Full Moon over new york
Brooklyn Bridge in New York City, United States partially obscures the first full Moon of the year, on 18 January 2022. Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Naples, Italy

dante statue with full Moon
The statue of the poet Dante, in the square in Naples, seems to play with the full Moon, on the 15 January 2022. Photo by Marco Cantile/LightRocket/Getty Images

