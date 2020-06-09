World’s longest animal discovered in Australian waters

A deep-sea expedition led by the Schmidt Ocean Institute has discovered 30 potentially new species of marine creatures, including a siphonophore that’s thought to be the longest animal ever observed.

Advertisement

It has been estimated to be 46 metres long, nearly six times the length of a Routemaster double-decker bus.

Though they appear to be a single animal, each siphonophore is in fact a colony of organisms that clone themselves thousands of times and join together to form long chains. Like jellyfish, they have stingers that ensnare, paralyse and kill prey.

The discoveries were made using ROV SuBastian, a remotely operated robotic vehicle that’s capable of diving to depths of 4.5 kilometres.

The expedition in pictures

See more science photo galleries: