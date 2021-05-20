Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. You may be able to breathe out of your bum, and one day it could save your life
You may be able to breathe out of your bum, and one day it could save your life © Getty Images

You may be able to breathe out of your bum, and one day it could save your life

Japanese scientists have discovered that some mammals can breathe through their anuses, opening the door for a new type of treatment for human patients with respiratory conditions.

Published:

For many animals, respiration involves breathing in oxygen and breathing out carbon dioxide via either lungs or gills. However, there are several exceptions – loaches, catfish, and orb-weaving spiders are all known to be able to breathe through their guts when the supply of oxygen in their environment gets scare.

Advertisement

Now, researchers at Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) have shown that oxygen can be delivered into the bloodstreams of mice, rats and pigs via their anuses. The technique, known as enteral ventilation, or EVA, may sound a little odd but it could one day be used to support the oxygen supply of human patients with severe respiratory conditions, they say.

This, one of the greatest scientific illustrations ever conceived, demonstrates that this idea isn’t a just a load of hot air. The EVA technique was Inspired by loaches that can breathe through their intestines in low oxygen conditions and may eventually be used to treat human patients with respiratory conditions. © Institute of Research, TMDU.
This, one of the greatest scientific illustrations ever conceived, demonstrates that this idea isn’t a just a load of hot air. The EVA technique was Inspired by loaches that can breathe through their intestines in low oxygen conditions and may eventually be used to treat human patients with respiratory conditions. © Institute of Research, TMDU.

“The rectum has a mesh of fine blood vessels just beneath the surface of its lining, which means that drugs administered through the anus are readily absorbed into the bloodstream,” said first author Ryo Okabe. “This made us wonder whether oxygen could also be delivered into the bloodstream in the same way. We used experimental models of respiratory failure in mice, pigs and rats to try out two methods: delivering oxygen into the rectum in gas form and infusing an oxygen-rich liquid via the same route.”

The researchers deprived the animals of oxygen and then administered oxygen enemas to them, either in gas form or via perfluorcarbons, or PFCs – liquids that can absorb large amounts of oxygen and carbon dioxide and are often used as a blood substitute or to assist the ventilation of premature babies.

Read more about medicine:

In both cases oxygen levels in the animals’ blood increased, enabling them to survive for longer periods. The team also found increased degrees of oxygenation in the animals’ cells and no sign of harmful effects despite small amounts of PFC being absorbed along with the oxygen.

Advertisement

“Patients in respiratory distress can have their oxygen supply supported by this method to reduce the negative effects of oxygen deprivation while the underlying condition is being treated,” said co-author Prof Takanori Takebe. “Enteral ventilation showed great promise in our asphyxia-like experimental model. The next steps will be to test safety of the EVA approach with more profound mechanistic understanding by which it works; and to establish effectiveness in humans in a clinical setting.”

Authors

jason-goodyer

Jason Goodyer

Commissioning editor, BBC Science Focus

Jason is the commissioning editor for BBC Science Focus. He is an award-winning journalist with a background in physics and has been reporting on science and technology for more than a decade. During this time, he has written about everything from simulation universes to talking robots. He looks after the magazine’s and website’s news sections and makes regular appearances on the Science Focus Podcast.

Tags

HPS21_ScienceFocus_940x530
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 50% off*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Eating spinach could protect astronauts from space radiation, study suggests © Getty Images
Science news

Eating spinach could protect astronauts from space radiation, study suggests

Woman looking worried using a phone
Science news

Checking symptoms with Dr Google is not as harmful as we thought

pterosaurs
Science news

Mystery of the pterosaurs and their “ridiculously long” neck finally solved

Smart contact lenses may soon be able to monitor eye health in real time ©Chi Hwan Lee/Purdue University
Science news

Smart contact lenses may soon be able to monitor eye health in real time

GettyImages-518237116
The Human Body

Birdsong key to beating the blues

Assistance dogs’ feet are pawsitively cleaner than the soles of shoes
Science news

Assistance dogs’ feet are pawsitively cleaner than the soles of shoes

sickle-cell-disease © Getty
Science news

Sickle cell disease: scientists are developing a game-changing treatment

Microbiome
Science news

Microbiome Study finds strong link between your gut and long-term health