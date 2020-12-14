Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Science news
  3. Your dog’s brain understands words like a one-year-old child
Dogs’ brains process words like a one-year-old child © Vivien Reicher

Your dog’s brain understands words like a one-year-old child

Dogs don’t process the difference between similar-sounding words, a study has found.

Dogs’ brains don’t process the difference between two words that differ by only a single sound, a study has found. This is similar to how children process words at around 14 months, and could explain why dogs only learn a small number of words over the course of their life.

Advertisement

Researchers at the Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest studied the brain activity in dogs using a non-invasive electroencephalography (EEG). They chose dogs without any particular training, and secured electrodes to their heads with tape.

The researchers then played a recording of words dogs knew, similar-sounding nonsense words and nonsense words that sound completely different, and recorded the dogs’ response to these words.

The brain activity showed that the dogs could distinguish between words they know and nonsense words in around 200 milliseconds, a similar timescale to humans.

Read more about dogs:

They also found that while dogs do have an exceptional ability to process sounds, they don’t differentiate between words they know (e.g. ‘sit’) and nonsense words that differ by only a single sound (e.g. ‘sut’). This puts their processing ability around that of a one-year-old child.

However, the researchers believe that this is not because of the limits of their intelligence, but because they don’t pay attention to all of the sounds in a word.

“Similarly to the case of human infants, we speculate that the similarity of dogs’ brain activity for instruction words they know and for similar nonsense words reflects not perceptual constraints but attentional and processing biases,” explained Dr Attila Andics, principal investigator of the MTA-ELTE ‘Lendület’ Neuroethology of Communication Research Group.

“Dogs might not attend to all details of speech sound when they listen to words.”

Advertisement

Between 14 and 20 months of age, human infants learn to pay attention to the differences between similar-sounding words, and their vocabulary rapidly expands. However, dogs never learn this skill, the study suggests, and so on average they only learn 165 words over their lifetime, despite spending their whole lives in a family surrounded by human speech.

Reader Q&A: Why do dogs tilt their head when you speak to them?

Asked by: Toby Graham, Shrewsbury

A dog’s range of hearing is wider than ours but not as accurate. Perking their ears up while tilting their heads helps them pinpoint where noises are coming from more quickly. It also helps them to hear and interpret the tone of our voices, and pick out familiar words such as ‘walkies’.

Dog behaviour expert Dr Stanley Coren believes that dogs with shorter muzzles tilt their heads less because they have a better view of our facial expressions and are therefore not so reliant on their ears to understand us.

Read more:

Authors

Sara

Sara Rigby

Social networks

Online assistant, BBC Science Focus

Sara is the online assistant at BBC Science Focus. She has an MPhys in mathematical physics and loves all things space, dinosaurs and dogs.

Tags

357-600x500
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 52% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Dogs perceive their owners' preferences (but do their own thing anyway) © Getty Images
Science news

Dogs perceive their owners’ preferences (but do their own thing anyway)

Dog personality test assesses how our best friends change with age © Getty Images
Science news

Dog personality test assesses how our best friends change with age

Dogs go through a stroppy teenage phase too © Getty Images
Science news

Dogs go through a stroppy teenage phase too

Even stray dogs understand human gestures, study finds © Getty Images
Science news

Even stray dogs understand human gestures, study finds

Don't over-indulge your dogs while you self-isolate, scientists warn © Getty Images
Science news

Don’t over-indulge your dogs while you self-isolate, scientists warn

A pair of African crested rats © Stephanie Higgins
Science news

African crested rat The rabbit-sized rodent with poisonous fur

Pheromone products help dogs and cats be friends © Getty Images
Science news

Pheromone products help dogs and cats be friends

Wolves cooperate with humans just as well as dogs © Robert Bayer/WSC
Science news

Wolves cooperate with humans just as well as dogs