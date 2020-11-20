A graphic introduction to human history from Yuval Noah Harari’s Sapiens

How on Earth did an insignificant ape become the ruler of this planet, capable of splitting the atom, flying to the Moon, and manipulating the genetic code of life?

Yuval Noah Harari invites you to look at the really big picture and take a walk on the wild side of history. Accompanied by a whole host of colourful characters, Yuval is your guide for a journey of exploration across different continents, time periods and cultures.

What follows is an extract from the opening of the book, taking us back 2.5 million years to the moment the first humans evolved…