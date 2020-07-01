After humanity: A timeline of the Earth after we go extinct

After two days

Without active maintenance and pumping, New York City’s subways flood with water and become impassable.

Advertisement

Seven days in

Fuel runs out at the emergency generators that pump coolant into nuclear power plants. Approximately 450 reactors around the world begin to melt down.

Read more:

After one year

Human head and body lice go extinct, while cockroaches in cities at temperate latitudes freeze to death. Domestic and farm animals perish in enormous numbers.

Three years later

Pipes burst in colder regions, flooding cities with water. Buildings lose structural integrity as they expand and contract with temperature changes.

20 years post-human-extinction

The Panama Canal closes, rejoining North and South America. Many crops disappear, outcompeted by wild varieties.

300 years on

Most of the world’s bridges fall. Dams silt up and overflow, washing away entire cities. Suburbs become forests as endangered species rebound.

Get our daily LUNCHTIME GENIUS newsletter Want to feel a little smarter while you snack on a sandwich? Our daily newsletter arrives just in time for lunch, offering up the day's biggest science news, our latest features, amazing Q&As and insightful interviews. PLUS a free mini-magazine for you to download and keep. Thanks! Look out for your Lunchtime Genius newsletter in your inbox soon. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to site title terms and conditions. You can unsubscribe at any time.

100,000 years

CO 2 in the atmosphere returns to pre-industrial levels. Microbes evolve to biodegrade plastic. Plutonium bombs made during the age of humans become safe to handle.

10,000,000 years

Bronze sculptures are still recognisable, as are the faces on Mount Rushmore.

Advertisement

Life still thrives on Earth, but in new forms.