Boxing Weevil scoops top Bug Photography Prize

Yet another amazing photography prize was announced this week, this time it was the turn of the Luminar Bug Photography Awards 2020 (in association with Europe’s leading invertebrate charity Buglife) was won by a rather fighty-looking weevil.

The judging panel included Buglife President Germaine Greer; TV presenter and naturalist Nick Baker; and ground-breaking invertebrates photographer Levon Biss.

We are big fans of bug photography here at Science Focus HQ, and these expertly-crafted images really caught our attention. Pay close attention to the doting ant parents, who turn out to be anything but…

1 Red Palm Weevil – Winner

Mofeed Abu Shalwa/Luminar Bug Photographer of the Year





2 Crab Spider – Runner Up

Mofeed Abu Shalwa/Luminar Bug Photography Awards





3 Carder Bee – Young Bug Photographer Winner

Jamie Spensley/Luminar Bug Photography Awards





4 Diamond Squid – Winner of Aquatic Bug Category

Galice Hoarau/Luminar Bug Photography Awards





5 Larval wonderpuss – Runner-up

Galice Hoarau/Luminar Bug Photography Awards





6 Home Sweet Home – Winner of Bug Homes Category

Lee Frost/Luminar Bug Photography Awards





7 Microspur – Winner of Arachnids Category

Lung-Tsai Wang/Luminar Bug Photography Awards





8 Tug Of War – Winner of All the Other Bugs Category

Reynante Martinez/Luminar Bug Photography Awards





9 – Winner of Slugs and Snails Category

David Lain/Luminar Bug Photography Awards





10 Dancing Spider – Runner Up

Raed Ammari/Luminar Bug Photography Awards





11 3… 2… 1… Take Off! – Winner of the Beetle Category

Christian Brockes/Luminar Bug Photography Awards





12 Swallowtail – Winner of the Butterflies and Moths Category

Sara Jazbar/Luminar Bug Photography Awards





13 Shadow-Puppeteer Stag Beetle – Runner Up

Martijn Nugteren/Luminar Bug Photography Awards





14 Mayflies on Crested Dogstail – Winner of Flies Bees Wasps & Dragonflies Category

Peter Orr/Luminar Bug Photography Awards

15 Potter Wasp – Winner of Extreme Close-up Category