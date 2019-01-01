Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Planet Earth
  3. Could icebergs be towed to solve water shortages?
Could icebergs be towed to solve water shortages? © Getty Images

Could icebergs be towed to solve water shortages?

Melting mountains of ice is trickier than you might think, even in the desert.

Asked by: R Stather, Bromsgrove

Advertisement

First mooted almost 60 years ago, this ‘crazy’ idea may finally be tried in 2020. A company in Abu Dhabi has unveiled plans to tow two icebergs from Antarctica to the Emirates. Ironically, the biggest challenge lies in the reluctance of ice to melt. Turning a big berg into fresh water at a reasonable rate requires the power output of a large power station.

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Focus magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun science facts.

Tags

You may like

Why can't we just fill in the ozone hole with man-made ozone? © iStock
Planet Earth

Why can’t we just fill in the ozone hole with man-made ozone?

Do trees reduce air pollution levels? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Do trees reduce air pollution levels?

How big is Prince Charles' carbon footprint? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

How big is Prince Charles’s carbon footprint?

When will Earth become uninhabitable? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

When will Earth become uninhabitable?

Will Europe get more hurricanes in the future? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Will Europe get more hurricanes in the future?

How do household cleaning products affect the environment? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

How do household cleaning products affect the environment?

How do large clouds stay in the air if they can weigh tonnes? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

How do large clouds stay in the air if they can weigh tonnes?

How many man-made gases are destroying the ozone layer? © iStock
Planet Earth

How many man-made gases are destroying the ozone layer?