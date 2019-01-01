Could icebergs be towed to solve water shortages?

Asked by: R Stather, Bromsgrove

First mooted almost 60 years ago, this ‘crazy’ idea may finally be tried in 2020. A company in Abu Dhabi has unveiled plans to tow two icebergs from Antarctica to the Emirates. Ironically, the biggest challenge lies in the reluctance of ice to melt. Turning a big berg into fresh water at a reasonable rate requires the power output of a large power station.

