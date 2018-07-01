Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Planet Earth
  3. How many trees does it take to produce oxygen for one person?
How many trees does it take to produce oxygen for one person? © iStock

How many trees does it take to produce oxygen for one person?

Deep breath, you're in for a big surprise when you find out how many trees we need to provide oxygen for our lungs.

Asked by: Aaron Hacon, Norwich

Advertisement

Trees release oxygen when they use energy from sunlight to make glucose from carbon dioxide and water. Like all plants, trees also use oxygen when they split glucose back down to release energy to power their metabolisms. Averaged over a 24-hour period, they produce more oxygen than they use up; otherwise there would be no net gain in growth.

It takes six molecules of CO2 to produce one molecule of glucose by photosynthesis, and six molecules of oxygen are released as a by-product. A glucose molecule contains six carbon atoms, so that’s a net gain of one molecule of oxygen for every atom of carbon added to the tree. A mature sycamore tree might be around 12m tall and weigh two tonnes, including the roots and leaves. If it grows by five per cent each year, it will produce around 100kg of wood, of which 38kg will be carbon. Allowing for the relative molecular weights of oxygen and carbon, this equates to 100kg of oxygen per tree per year.

A human breathes about 9.5 tonnes of air in a year, but oxygen only makes up about 23 per cent of that air, by mass, and we only extract a little over a third of the oxygen from each breath. That works out to a total of about 740kg of oxygen per year. Which is, very roughly, seven or eight trees’ worth.

Read more:

Advertisement

Tags

You may like

Do London plane trees actually absorb pollution into their bark? © Alamy
Planet Earth

Do London plane trees actually absorb pollution into their bark?

The thought experiment: How could I survive being washed up on a desert island?
The Human Body

The thought experiment: How could I survive being washed up on a desert island?

Do trees reduce air pollution levels? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Do trees reduce air pollution levels?

What would happen if all the trees were cut down?
Planet Earth

What would happen if all the trees were cut down?

Are rainforests being replanted? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Are rainforests being replanted?

Could the ocean ever become too salty for life to exist? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Could the ocean ever become too salty for life to exist?

In 2015, the Lebanese government closed the only landfill site in Beirut without putting an alternative in place. Huge piles of rubbish started building up in the city © Getty Images
Planet Earth

How long until we run out of landfill space?

How much salt is there in the Dead Sea? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

How much salt is there in the Dead Sea?