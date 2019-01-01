Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Planet Earth
  3. Is it true that the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans don’t mix?
Is it true that the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans don’t mix? © Getty Images

Is it true that the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans don’t mix?

Asked by: Sonia Cooke, Northampton

While we’ve given our planet’s oceans separate names, in reality there’s no border between them, and currents continually flow between them and mix their waters. The Atlantic and Pacific oceans ‘meet’ at the southernmost tip of South America. In this region, a strong current carries water from west to east, sweeping water from the Pacific into the Atlantic.

Advertisement

The videos you may have seen online showing two different coloured bodies of water drifting alongside each other are actually showing light-coloured, sediment-rich freshwater from melted glaciers meeting dark, salty ocean water in the Gulf of Alaska (and over time, currents and eddies cause these to mix, too).

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Tags

You may like

Could the ocean ever become too salty for life to exist? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Could the ocean ever become too salty for life to exist?

How much salt is there in the Dead Sea? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

How much salt is there in the Dead Sea?

How do we know how fast sea levels are rising? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

How do we know how fast sea levels are rising?

Is sea level rise accelerating? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Is sea level rise accelerating?

Why are some icebergs green? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Why are some icebergs green?

Do other planets influence Earth’s tides? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Do other planets influence Earth’s tides?

What would happen if all the salt in the oceans suddenly disappeared? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

What would happen if all the salt in the oceans suddenly disappeared?

Would it be possible to surf a tidal wave? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Would it be possible to surf a tidal wave?