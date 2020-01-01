Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
Where is the rainiest place on Earth? © Getty Images

Where is the rainiest place on Earth?

Asked by: Bertie West

Where is the rainiest place on Earth? Surprisingly, it’s not Wales. According to Guinness World Records, the place with the highest average annual rainfall is the village of Mawsynram in northeastern India, which receives nearly 12,000mm of rain per year (Cardiff, in comparison, receives just 1,150mm).

Mawsynram is situated high up in India’s Khasi Hills and is directly in the path of warm, moist air swept in from the Bay of Bengal. Most of Mawsynram’s rain falls during its monsoon season, which lasts from around April to October every year.

Authors

James Lloyd

James Lloyd

Staff writer, BBC Science Focus

James is staff writer at BBC Science Focus magazine. He especially enjoys writing about wellbeing and psychology.

