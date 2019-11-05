Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Planet Earth
  3. Why are there two layers of clouds?

Why are there two layers of clouds?

Asked by: Shiri Kleinberg, London

A cloud is born when humid air rises in the atmosphere. As temperature and pressure drop, water vapour carried in the air condenses into tiny water droplets or ice crystals to create a cloud.

Advertisement

The height at which a cloud forms depends on the temperature and pressure of the air, as well as how much water it contains. The World Meteorological Organization classifies clouds into three broad categories according to altitude, but there is considerable overlap as clouds can be very tall.

Why are there two layers of clouds? © Dan Bright

Clouds whose bases lie at altitudes below 2km are considered low-level clouds. These are formed of mostly liquid water droplets, with common types including ‘cotton wool’ cumulus and featureless, sheet-like stratus. Mid-level clouds sit between roughly 2km and 7km and include vast blankets of altostratus or clumpy altocumulus. (Their water can be liquid or ice depending on the altitude.) High-level clouds have a base above 5km and are made of ice crystals, giving rise to thin, translucent clouds like wispy cirrus.

Read more:

Advertisement

Tags

You may like

Why (and how) does dew form? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Why (and how) does dew form?

Does rainfall cause autism? © iStock
Planet Earth

Does rainfall cause autism?

How does salt melt snow? © iStock
Planet Earth

How does salt melt snow?

What’s the difference between a cyclone and a hurricane? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

What’s the difference between a cyclone and a hurricane?

Can planes be used to stop hurricanes? © iStock
Planet Earth

Can planes be used to stop hurricanes?

Can trees predict the weather? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Can trees predict the weather?

Why can't we see the wind? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Why can’t we see the wind?

When is the next El Niño? © iStock
Planet Earth

When is the next El Niño?