Google Pixel Watch review: Plenty of style, slightly less substance

Google's first smartwatch is a great attempt, offering style and plenty of great features. However, this is balanced out with a weak battery and a small display.

Everything points to the idea that Google should be a dominating force in the world of wearables, able to take on Apple and its smartwatch crown.

Advertisement

Google owns Fitbit, one of the biggest names in wearable technology, it is the maker of Wear OS, the software that most Android smartwatches run on, and most importantly, it’s Google, one of the biggest names in technology.

With all of this in mind, it is surprising that Google hasn’t made a smartwatch… until now. The Google Pixel Watch is the brand’s first ever smartwatch, here to try and rival both Samsung and Apple.

But with a hefty price tag and some tough competition, is this the future of wearable technology or another device we’ll forget about in a few years? I spent some time with the watch to find out.

Dress to impress

The very first thing to say about the Google Pixel Watch is that it looks great. It’s sleek, stylish and compared to other smartwatches, is one of the closest attempts at actually looking like a watch and not a computer strapped to your wrist.

The watch face features a curved screen that blends into a silver metal backing. Two detachable watch strap connectors fit into each side and easily pop in and out if you want to try a different look.

Google has done a great job at making this a comfortable watch experience. There is very little weight to it, and the design of the strap means it fits comfortably without being too tight. This is especially useful when exercising or sleeping, where other wearables can quickly become uncomfortable.

While it isn’t tiny, it is certainly smaller than your average smartwatch. This is very much a ‘you win some, you lose some’ situation. It adds to the watches sleek design, but it does mean the screen isn’t actually that big.

This is especially true when you realise a large portion of the watch face isn’t a useable screen but large bezels that wrap around it. Google does a great job at hiding this with a blacked-out backing on most apps and functions. However, as you jab and poke at the screen trying to press buttons or type, its size very quickly becomes more frustrating than aesthetic.

Sprint, not a marathon

Without a doubt, the biggest let-down of this watch is the battery life. Google claims it can last 24 hours but I was never able to achieve this. If you plan on only wearing the watch in the day and charging it at night while you sleep, then you will have no problems at all.

The problem of battery life is particularly obvious when making use of the watch’s sleep-tracking functionality. By the time I was going to bed each day, the watch would have dropped to between 20-40 per cent.

This meant I was having to charge it for an hour or so before sleeping, and then again in the morning once I woke up. It’s not exactly the end of the world, but not ideal for the ‘roll out of bed at the last minute’ kind of person.

This problem is slightly resolved by the fact that the watch does charge quickly. Google claims that you can get up to 50 per cent in 30 minutes and I found a similar time while using it.

Google includes a charging cable for the watch, but third party chargers can’t be used. Google has stated that their cables are the only ones that work with the device.

There is a battery-saving mode, but this turns off some of the watch’s most useful functions like the ability to turn on the screen when you flick your wrist, and the always on display.

Battery life could be a factor that is improved in the future through updates. Right now, the watch is constantly tracking your heart rate every second unlike most smartwatches that periodically monitor it.

Why would you need to know your heart rate every second? Your guess is as good as mine, but all I can say for sure is that it can’t be good for battery life.

Features

This is easily one of the best examples of Android software in a smartwatch to date. While that sounds like a big claim, it is more a reflection on a history of somewhat poor attempts from different brands.

On the watches’ home screen, you are presented with a customisable face. There is an overwhelming amount of choice here, ranging from simple clock faces, to the always dangerous custom image option.

From the home screen you can also swipe to access ‘tiles’, which are your most used functions. Notifications and quick buttons for the torch, Google Pay and other tools are also accessible here.

As part of its integration with the fitness brand, there is Fitbit functionality littered throughout the app. Google really wants you to know about this though, chucking the prefix ‘Fitbit’ at the start of everything to really keep that brand recognition alive. You can use ‘Fitbit ECG’, ‘Fitbit today’ and ‘Fitbit exercise’ to track a wide range of health stats.

Through the Google Play app store, you can download a huge list of other apps, and most work really well with the watch. Emails, maps, notes apps and other productivity options are especially well implanted in the watch, using intuitive layouts and designs.

Verdict

The Google Pixel Watch is almost the perfect Android smartwatch. More than anything, this is a good sign that Google is heading in the right direction with wearables and has a bright future ahead.

The watch looks and fits great, the user interface works well and offers plenty of customisation. It offers all of the important features of a smartwatch, and while it comes together a bit awkwardly, the integration of Fitbit helps to offer a full range of fitness trackers.

However, the battery life, the small screen and a few awkward functions here and there hold the watch back from its full potential. Hopefully, software updates or future successors can take the Google Pixel Watch to a level where it can fight Samsung and Apple for that top spot.

Alternatives

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro

When it comes to Android watches, Samsung has been the dominating force for a while now. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is made for the big fitness enthusiasts, looking to track their exercises with a rugged watch that can take a hit.

It has advanced GPS and a massive battery. While it doesn’t feature the same aesthetic design as the Google Watch, it is more intended as a performance tool than a design choice.

Apple Watch 8

Apple’s smartwatches dominate the wearables market, and at the top of the tree is the Apple Watch 8. It doesn’t bring many upgrades over the previous 7, but it is still Apple’s best.

It has a solid battery life, great GPS tracking, the ability to track everything from ovulation to ECG and blood oxygen, and the integration of a host of workouts.

There are a number of colours to choose from, but unlike Samsung and Google, the design is a lot less conventional.

Fitbit Versa 3

Google, Samsung and Apple all make excellent smartwatches, but they are by no means affordable. For a cheaper option, Fitbit will be a fantastic alternative. The Fitbit Versa 3 has built-in GPS, it is both lightweight and comfortable and has plenty of included fitness features.

You will need a Fitbit Premium subscription to access some of its more advanced features but this doesn’t limit you from using the most important parts of the watch.

Read more: