Theragun Elite review: Can this viral gadget fix your pains? We checked the science

The Theragun Elite is stylish, feature-packed and boasting some major claims, but does a massage gun actually work?

Something happened as I hit my mid-20s. Somehow, my body began to disagree with me, kicking up a fuss of pains, aches, clicks and clacks from the mere thought of me beginning to slouch, or do the slightest bit too much exercise.

And while I have found ways to deal with this, whether through lots of stretching or forcing myself to actually stand up and walk about (I know, the horror), I have always hoped for an easier solution.

Well, if the internet is any measure to go by, that easier option comes in the form of a massage gun. Styled like a weapon from a sci-fi action movie, these devices are the big thing in home physio-therapy, boasting claims of their impressive healing powers.

Consider me intrigued. To see whether the technology works, I spent some time with one of the big names in the business – the Theragun Elite, using it for both my workouts and general discomforts.

The science

Any product within the health tech space should be met with some caution and trepidation, especially if it claims to alleviate a health problem that you are facing. So, what does the science say about massage guns…? It’s not clear.

As a fairly new technology, there aren’t exactly huge amounts of research into massage guns, especially when compared to other pain relief technologies. Most of the research that does exist points to the idea that they can be helpful, but only in a very small way.

The research that does exist will show that localised vibration will improve delayed onset of muscle soreness. However, the improvement here is marginal, and a similar result can be achieved from sports massages or going for a walk.

When it comes to massage guns, it seems to be a love it or hate it situation. A lot of athletes have reported success while using these, but whether this is a placebo effect or genuinely from deep muscle relief is still unclear from the amount of research out there.

There is more positive research around massage guns, including a study that showed a 14 per cent improvement in range of motion in the hamstring muscles when using a massage gun. However, this comes from a study performed by massage gun manufacturer Pulseroll.

Equally, a study by Therabody found improvements in sleep with 87 per cent of participants falling asleep faster, and 56 per cent having higher overall sleep scores.

Many of the experts I spoke to within the physiotherapy field offered the same belief – some experts use massage guns all the time and swear by them, while others just don’t really get on with them.

As long as you aren’t using them incorrectly, or attempting to relieve fresh muscle soreness, there likely isn’t risk in using a massage gun, so it all comes down to whether you personally find success in what they offer.

The most important thing to keep in mind is that a massage gun shouldn’t be considered a standalone cure. “If you’re not doing all of the other things around recovery like sleeping eight hours, eating well and going for walks, a massage gun isn’t going to do anything,” Ashley James, director of practice and development at the Chartered Society of Physiotherapy, tells BBC Science Focus.

The setup

Now that we’ve got the science out of the way, let’s talk about the Theragun Elite. This is one of the brand’s more premium massage guns, but there are plenty to choose from, everything from a cheap and portable option, through to the Pro model with a cost of £549.

The device is sleek and well-built, albeit fairly heavy. Once fully charged, it will last for up to 120 minutes which, considering you’ll only be using it for up to 10 to 20 minutes at a time, is plenty.

On the gun, there is a small display. This informs you of the battery life and what level of power you are currently on. You can also connect it up to a host of workouts, personalised routines and techniques for relieving specific pains.

The experience

There were three ways I planned to use the Theragun Elite: to get my blood flowing for exercise, to relieve muscle pain from workouts and to fix those backaches that come from sitting down all day.

Overall, it felt like it worked. Jack-hammering the knots in my back offered me a relief at the end of the day and I found that, combined with some stretching, the gun was a great way to warm-up before a run.

A surprising use of the gun came when I woke up after a particularly intense metal concert. With sharp pains in my neck and a back pain that can only be caused by a group of burly gig-goers slamming into you, the Theragun relieved my pains and helped me go about my day when I felt like I’d been run over with a tractor.

Muscle pains from long runs or more intensive trips to the gym didn’t pair well with the gun for me. Even when using it lightly, it felt more uncomfortable than anything and wasn’t relieving any of the pain.

After one particularly long run, I had some pain in my calves. Using the Theragun at this stage was a really uncomfortable experience.

Equally, while the gun did relieve some discomforts, it is also a strange feeling using it. The rapid pulsating hits could leave my skin feeling itchy and being punched a minimum of 1750 times a minute vibrates your body in a way that is somewhat uncomfortable.

However, as you are only supposed to be using the device for a few minutes at a time, this never causes too many issues.

More often than not, I found relief while using the gun. It helped me loosen my muscles easily in the morning and before exercise, and was a quick fix to pains or tight muscles when I didn’t have time to stretch or exercise.

Verdict

I tried using the Theragun before workouts to stimulate blood flow, when I had post-workout pains, and even just after a long day of working at a desk. In all of these situations, I did experience some relief.

However, it is impossible to assess how much of this is simply placebo. From my own use and the opinion of experts, it seems that a massage gun is best used alongside a routine of stretching, gentle recovery exercise and a good sleep routine.

Don’t expect a massage gun to cure you of all of your aches and pains, but for a quick boost in your recovery, or a fast way to get the blood flowing for a workout, the Theragun Elite is a useful bit of kit.

Alternatives

Pulseroll Pro massage gun

Pulseroll is the other big massage gun company next to Theragun. While they have a few options available, the Pulseroll Pro feels like the best combination of price and features.

It’s a fair bit cheaper than the Theragun Elite, but still offers a lot of the best features. It has plenty of power, and like the Theragun Elite, there is a screen to display how much power you are outputting.

Theragun Prime

If you like the look of what Therabody produces, but are after something a bit more affordable, the Theragun Prime could be better suited to your needs.

It brings the price down significantly while still offering the ergonomic handle, multiple attachment options and the same powerful drilling that Theragun is known for.

MuscleGun massager

While you can easily spend a good chunk of money on a massage gun, there are equally plenty of more affordable alternatives. The MuscleGun brings the price below £200 while still giving you multiple attachments, a hard case to store it all in and a powerful motor.

It won’t have quite the same kick as the Theragun, and the handle is slightly harder to hold, but for a lower price, it is a fantastic alternative.