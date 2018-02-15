12 compelling books on the Wellcome Book Prize 2018 longlist

Every year the Wellcome Collection celebrates some of the best books to have come out in the last 12 months that cover all aspects of what it means to be human. This year, the longlist of books includes fiction, non-fiction and memoirs covering topics ranging from grief and addiction, to Victorian surgery and the future of medicine.

Read on to find out more about the books and their authors. The winner is announced on Monday 30 April at Wellcome Collection, London.

1 The Vaccine Race: How scientists used human cells to combat killer viruses by​​​​​​​ Meredith Wadman (USA/Canada) Non-fiction (Doubleday, Transworld) Meredith Wadman’s book covers the epic and controversial story of the major scientific breakthroughs that led to the creation of some of the world’s most important vaccines.