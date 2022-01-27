7 of the best Airfix kits to try out in 2022

Say the phrase ‘scale modelling kits’, and Airfix won’t be far from most people’s minds. As the oldest manufacturer of plastic model sets in the UK, the brand has been creating its iconic kits since the 1950s. Since then, it has expanded its range of products to include buildings, dioramas and its line of Quickbuild kits for beginners.

So, there’s now a huge selection of historically accurate models available to try out. Whether you’re an Airfix aficionado or a complete newbie, take a look at our favourites, listed below.

7 fun Airfix kits to add to your collection

Airfix Supermarine Spitfire MkIa Classic Kit

Unsurprisingly, Airfix’s Spitfire kits are up there with the brand’s most popular products. There are more than 15 different versions available to buy, so you can create your very own fleet, but the Mk.Ia is one of the best sellers.

This particular variation is modelled on an aircraft first delivered to Duxford Airfield in August 1938. It’s made in 36 separate parts at a scale of 1:72, and is suitable for beginners from the age of eight.

It’s worth noting you’ll need to buy the glue and paints for this kit separately, as they’re not included in the pack.

Airfix Jaguar E-Type Medium Starter Set

Buy now from The Works (£15.00)

Widely regarded as one of the most beautiful cars ever made, the Jaguar E-Type makes a fantastic subject for an Airfix kit. And as it is ‘Skill Level 1’, you can get started whether or not you’re familiar with modelling. There are 47 parts to piece together.

This Starter Set comes with poly cement, paint brushes and pots of acrylic paint, so you won’t need to buy any extras before you get stuck in.

Airfix 75th Anniversary D-Day Air Assault Gift Set

Buy now from WHSmith (£36.25)

One of the most important events of World War II, D-Day saw the Western Allies push back Hitler and his troops with strategic air, land and sea attacks in Normandy.

Complete with 189 different pieces, this Airfix kit has lots of accessories to help you recreate the events of the day. You’ll be able to build a Hawker Typhoon Mk.1b fighter-bomber, a Bedford MWC/MWD cargo truck, a Standard Light Utility vehicle and a BSA motorcycle.

Also included in the pack are US infantry and RAF personnel to complete the scene. Plus, you’ll get 12 acrylic paints, two brushes and some poly cement for decorating everything.

Airfix Quick Build Apache Helicopter Model Kit

Airfix’s Quickbuild kits are a relatively new addition to the brand’s selection, offering 11 popular models reimagined with easy-to-build designs. Suitable for children over five years old, Quickbuild kits are a great option for Airfix beginners or anyone who fancies a short crafting session.

This twin-engine attack helicopter kit includes 40 pieces, which you slot together and decorate with the accompanying stickers. There’s no need for glue or paints.

When you’re done, you can proudly display it on the included stand and add it to your collection.

Airfix RMS Titanic Medium Gift Set

Buy now from WHSmith (£32.99)

The doomed ocean liner RMS Titanic sank in just three hours on the 14th April 1912, four days after leaving Southampton for New York. Everyone’s heard of the Titanic – but did you know you can recreate it in Airfix form?

There are 141 pieces in this titanic gift set – if you’ll excuse the pun. And it has a skill rating of two out of four, so it’s ideal for those with some Airfix experience.

You’ll end up with a 1:700 scale model compared to the original ocean liner itself.

Airfix RAF Red Arrows Hawk

The iconic Red Arrows are known and loved across the globe, having flown over 57 countries since they began their displays in 1965. The Hawk is the agile aircraft used for the RAF Aerobatic Team’s impressive airshows – and you can recreate it at a scale of 1:72 with this Airfix kit.

As this is a ‘Starter Set’, it comes with everything you’ll need to get cracking, including poly cement, a paint brush and four acrylic paints. The pack comes in 59 separate parts, but it’s suitable for complete novices and fairly simple to put together.

Airfix One Small Step for Man Gift Set

Buy now from WHSmith (£36.25)

Airfix is probably best known for its aeroplane models, but the brand’s kits span road vehicles, ships and now… a spacecraft. This pack celebrates the moment Neil Armstrong became the first man to step onto the Moon’s surface in July 1969.

The set comes in 108 parts and is labelled as Skill Level 2, so being familiar with Airfix will help you put them together.

All the glue and paints you’ll need are included in the box.