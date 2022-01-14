Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Are there more left-handed people in societies where the written word flows right to left?
Are there more left-handed people in societies where the written word flows right to left? © Getty Images

Are there more left-handed people in societies where the written word flows right to left?

Left-handed people will know the difficulties of keeping their writing smudge-free in Western countries.

Published:

Quite the reverse. Various surveys have found that the highest incidence of left-handedness is in Western countries. The Netherlands, the USA and Canada lead with around 13 per cent of the population being left-handed and the UK is only just behind.

Advertisement

The countries that use right-to-left writing systems are predominantly Arab and Asian and they all have left-handedness rates below 6 per cent. In Muslim countries, the advantage of smudge-free handwriting is outweighed by the fact that the left hand is considered unclean. Writing, eating and shaking hands is all done with the right hand and naturally left-handed children are taught to use their right hands for these tasks from an early age.

Asked by: Javier Rodríguez, Madrid

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

January sale subscription offer
Subscription offer
  • Try 3 issues for just £5
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
SUBSCRIBE NOW