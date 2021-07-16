Yes, humans can die of laughter – and many have

Yes, it is possible to die from laughing, but don’t let this stop you enjoying your favourite sitcom. There are just a handful of reported cases, usually due to intense laughter causing a heart attack or suffocation.

People have also been known to faint from laughing, which can lead to injuries, and some narcolepsy sufferers report temporary losses of consciousness triggered by laughter or other strong emotions. There are some very rare fatal brain conditions that can cause uncontrollable laughter.

Asked by: Sarah Storrs, Belfast

