Could a deep fake unlock an iPhone?
Deep fakes are a type of artificial intelligence that can be used to recreate the likeness of a real person.
A deep fake can indeed duplicate a face, but modern iPhones cannot be unlocked by a picture because they use depth sensors as well as the camera to look at you.
An infrared dot projector covers your face with invisible points of light that are then examined by an infrared camera to figure out the 3D shape. This debunks the movie Red Notice when it uses an iPad to mimic a face and unlock a door – unless the security of a billionaire’s vault is worse than his iPhone!
No, you need something like the sci-fi tech you see in Mission Impossible: 3D-printed masks that have the right shape and appearance.
Read more:
- Can facial recognition software differentiate between identical twins?
- Are hackers monitoring me through my phone?
- How does a smartphone ‘read’ my fingerprint?
- How do computer viruses work?
Asked by: Arthur Simmons
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Subscription offer
Subscribe and save 50% on the shop price. Pay just £16.50 every 6 issues by Direct Debit. Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.