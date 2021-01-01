Accessibility Links

  Home
  Everyday science
  3. Could an ape play rock, paper, scissors?
Could an ape play rock, paper, scissors? © Getty Images

Could an ape play rock, paper, scissors?

Asked by: Pad Scanlon, London

In 2017, researchers in Japan and China revealed that they’d taught five chimps the rudiments of rock, paper, scissors by showing them pairs of gestures on a touchscreen, and then giving them food treats when they picked the winning one. The chimps first learned that paper beats rock, then that rock beats scissors and finally that scissors beats paper.

Later, when the chimps were shown paired pictures randomly, they picked the winning sign 9 times out of 10, putting them on a par with a four-year-old child. The chimps weren’t making the gestures themselves, though, so we don’t know if they’d have the dexterity to actually play it.

