Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Could we bring back an extinct species using DNA, Jurassic Park style?

Could we bring back an extinct species using DNA, Jurassic Park style?

Asked by: Alec Maddocks, via email

To ‘de-extinct’ an animal, you need a source of the animal’s DNA, which provides the blueprint for making it. DNA is sometimes preserved in fossils, and the oldest DNA extracted to date comes from a 700,000-year-old horse bone found in the Canadian permafrost.

Advertisement

However, DNA breaks down over time, and scientists think that it’s unlikely to be found in any specimen older than a million years. Dinosaurs went extinct 65 million years ago. No dinosaur DNA, no dinosaurs. Sorry!

Some other species, however, are fair game. In 2003, scientists briefly de-extincted a type of goat, called the bucardo. DNA-laden cells, taken from the last living female before she died, were used to create a clone, and the resulting embryo was transplanted into the womb of a living domestic goat.

Could we bring back an extinct species using DNA, Jurassic Park style? © Daniel Bright

The bucardo was delivered by Caesarean section, but died shortly after birth due to lung defects. The bucardo was therefore the first animal to be de-extincted, but also the first animal to go extinct twice!

Other de-extinction projects include attempts to revive an Australian amphibian called the gastric-brooding frog, a North American bird called the passenger pigeon and the one and only woolly mammoth. These use a combination of cloning, gene-editing and stem cell methods, but don’t hold your breath waiting for the pitter-patter of tiny feet. De-extinction is still very much in its infancy, so for now, take solace in the fact that dinosaurs never really left us. Birds are their direct descendants, and they’re everywhere.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Helen Pilcher

Helen Pilcher

Social networks

 

Tags

960x612webanner350
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Why did the Neanderthals go extinct? © Alamy
Everyday science

Why did the Neanderthals go extinct?

What would dinosaurs have tasted like? © Dan Bright
Everyday science

What would dinosaurs have tasted like?

How small can a population be and still survive? © Getty Images
Nature

How small can a population be and still survive?

Are we really running out of coffee? © Dan Bright
Everyday science

Are we really running out of coffee?

Will we ever be able to clone a dinosaur? © Getty Images
Nature

Will we ever be able to clone a dinosaur?

What is an axolotl? © Getty Images
Nature

What is an axolotl?

Are humans the only animals that get drunk? © iStock
Everyday science

Are humans the only animals that get drunk?

Are our pets bad for the environment? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Are our pets bad for the environment?