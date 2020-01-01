Do deaf people do sign language in their sleep?

Anecdotally, some people who’ve learned sign language do occasionally use it in their sleep. There’s not a lot of scientific data, but one 2017 case study describes a 71-year-old man with a severe hearing impairment, who also had ‘rapid eye movement (REM) sleep behaviour disorder’. This involves a loss of paralysis during REM sleep, and the man was observed signing fluently. The researchers could even get an idea of what he was dreaming about by decoding his signs.

Advertisement

Read more: