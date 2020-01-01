Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Do deaf people do sign language in their sleep?
Do deaf people do sign language in their sleep? © Getty Images

Do deaf people do sign language in their sleep?

Asked by: Heidi Nelson, London

Anecdotally, some people who’ve learned sign language do occasionally use it in their sleep. There’s not a lot of scientific data, but one 2017 case study describes a 71-year-old man with a severe hearing impairment, who also had ‘rapid eye movement (REM) sleep behaviour disorder’. This involves a loss of paralysis during REM sleep, and the man was observed signing fluently. The researchers could even get an idea of what he was dreaming about by decoding his signs.

Advertisement

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Alice Gregory

Tags

You may like

Does sea air really make you sleep better? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Does sea air really make you sleep better?

What is OK short for? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What is OK short for?

Is it possible to be too tired to sleep? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it possible to be too tired to sleep?

Why do I have more vivid dreams when sleeping in a bed other than my own? © Getty
Everyday science

Why do I have more vivid dreams when sleeping in a bed other than my own?

What was the first ever language? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What was the first ever language?

I’d like to learn a language, which is the easiest one to pick up? © Getty Images
Everyday science

I’d like to learn a language, which is the easiest one to pick up?

What is the record for the most languages spoken by one person? © iStock
Everyday science

What is the record for the most languages spoken by one person?

© Adrian Dennis-WPA Pool/Getty IMages)
Everyday science

How could we talk fluently to aliens?