  3. Do I need to buy expensive wires for good audio quality?
Do I need to buy expensive wires for good audio quality? © Alamy

Do I need to buy expensive wires for good audio quality?

It depends on the type of cable.

This is a controversial one, so let’s stick with the science. When it comes to digital cables like HDMI, no. A cheap cable will do the same job with ones and zeros as a pricey one.

For analogue cables, like speaker wires or interconnects, there is more evidence to suggest they can have some impact on sound, if you have a system transparent enough to hear it. Until then, spending on other areas of your setup first is likely to create a bigger impact – though included freebie cables are always worth upgrading.

Authors

Verity Burns

