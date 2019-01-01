Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Does eating blue cheese contribute to antibiotic resistance?
Does eating blue cheese contribute to antibiotic resistance? © Getty Images

Does eating blue cheese contribute to antibiotic resistance?

Asked by: geek_kid, via Twitter

Discovered by Alexander Fleming in 1928, the antibiotic properties of penicillin, derived from a species of Penicillium fungus, are still widely used today, though many bacteria have become resistant to the drug over time.

Advertisement

Antibiotic resistance occurs when bacteria are regularly exposed to doses of antibiotic that are not quite strong enough to kill all the bacteria. In these situations, the antibiotics only kill off the weakest bacteria, which leaves the slightly stronger ones to multiply and spread their more resistant genes.

Blue cheese does contain cultures of Penicillium mould. You might therefore think that eating too much blue cheese could have a similar effect to antibiotic resistance, by overexposing the bacteria in your body to Penicillium.

However, the strains of Penicillium that are used in cheesemaking are different to the ones in the drug, and don’t have any significant antibiotic properties to begin with. Besides, they are destroyed by your stomach acid anyway.

Read more:

Advertisement

Tags

You may like

Are probiotics really that good for your health? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Are probiotics really that good for your health?

How are calories in food calculated? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How are calories in food calculated?

Is green tea better for you than breakfast tea © iStock
Everyday science

Is green tea better for you than breakfast tea?

How is milk ‘skimmed’? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How is milk ‘skimmed’?

What are rusticles? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What are rusticles?

Why did my mum always tell me to eat my crusts? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why did my mum always tell me to eat my crusts?

Why shouldn’t you put tomatoes in the fridge? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why shouldn’t you put tomatoes in the fridge?

Does milk really build healthy bones? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Does milk really build healthy bones?