Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Does the full Moon make people mad?
Asteroids most likely delivered water to the moon – here's how we cracked it © Getty Images

Does the full Moon make people mad?

The Moon’s madness-causing effect has been investigated many times but little evidence has been found to support this popular belief.

The origins of this idea date back at least to the Ancient Greeks, with Aristotle 2,300 years ago claiming that the Moon could influence the human mind. But madness wasn’t the only outcome: the original meaning of ‘lunatic’ referred to epilepsy rather than insanity.

Advertisement

The Roman naturalist Pliny the Elder argued that the Moon was able to exert its influence via the water content of the brain – rather like the tides. This is now known to be nonsense: the forces involved are far too small.

Even so, the belief persists and has been investigated scientifically many times. A 1985 review of dozens of studies of alleged links between the Moon and everything from psychiatric issues to criminal behaviour found no compelling evidence. But it still remains an active research topic.

Earlier this year, the respected journal BMJ Open published a study claiming to show that a full Moon actually makes murders less likely, although the author admits that the reason isn’t clear, and that other factors may play a role.

So how did the idea of a lunar influence on humans get traction in the first place? One suggestion is that in ancient times a bright full Moon was more likely to disturb sleep – and sleep deprivation is known to exacerbate mood disorders in some people.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Tags

You may like

Are there more admissions to A&E when there's a full moon? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Are there more admissions to A&E when there is a full Moon?

Is there a cure for hypochondria? © Getty
Everyday science

Is there a cure for hypochondria?

Getty © Do any foods help to decrease anxiety?
Everyday science

Do any foods help to decrease anxiety?

Is it better to walk or run in the rain? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it better to walk or run in the rain?

Can you fool a lie detector? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Can you fool a lie detector?

What is dust made of? © iStock
Everyday science

What is dust made of?

How is the internet changing the way we behave? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How is the internet changing the way we behave?

How are calories in food calculated? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How are calories in food calculated?