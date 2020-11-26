The BBC Science Focus draw an alien competition

Want to win a bundle of Dara Ó Briain’s books? Enter our competition by drawing a picture of what you think an alien might look like.

Of course, it’s impossible to know what an alien would actually look like, and we suspect that any extraterrestrial life we do find will be very very small, in the form of microbes. But what if it wasn’t?

With the help of Dr Arik Kershenbaum, we’ve come up with some zoology tips for designing your alien, based on where it will live, what it will eat and how it will move around.

Once you’ve thought about those things, it’s time to get drawing! You can use any media – pencils, paint, computer software, alien blood… okay, not that last one.

The point is, it doesn’t matter how you draw your alien, but you must share it with us on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #MyAlienForSF to enter, or you can send in a photo of your alien to reply@sciencefocus.com with MyAlienForSF in the subject line of the email.

Entries must be received by 5 January 2021.*

After that date, Dara will pick his favourite from the entries, with the winner receiving a bundle of his science books in the post.

