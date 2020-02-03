Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Everyone at work is ill. What’s my best course of action to avoid getting the plague from my work colleagues?

Everyone at work is ill. What’s my best course of action to avoid getting the plague from my work colleagues?

The office lurgy hit again? Here’s how to reduce the risk of picking up the latest bug.

If your colleagues are coughing and sneezing, your best hope is to ask them to go home. Failing that, get them to wear a tight-fitting ‘N95’ face mask (a 2018 study at the University of Hong Kong estimated that these block out 95 per cent of an infected person’s germs). If you don’t have one to hand, though, there are other things you can do.

Advertisement

Move at least one metre away from your sickly colleagues to avoid any direct transmission from contaminated droplets sprayed by coughs and sneezes. Give them some antibacterial wipes to clean their desk surface (or do it yourself), and don’t use their keyboard as this is a surface that’s notorious for harbouring germs.

Clear the air by opening a window or turning on the air conditioning (as long as it sucks in 100 per cent fresh air). And finally, look after yourself – stress makes you more susceptible because it weakens your immune system, so get plenty of sleep and eat well.

Everyone at work is ill. What’s my best course of action to avoid getting the plague from my work colleagues? © Dan Bright
Everyone at work is ill. What’s my best course of action to avoid getting the plague from my work colleagues? © Dan Bright

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Dr Hilary Guite

Tags

You may like

Does milk really build healthy bones? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Does milk really build healthy bones?

I’m addicted to the gym, but I have a cold. Can I still exercise? © Dan Bright
Everyday science

I’m addicted to the gym, but I have a cold. Can I still exercise?

I’m in my 30s and I never follow the nutrition labels on food. Am I about to die? © Getty Images
Everyday science

I’m in my 30s and I never follow the nutrition labels on food. Am I about to die?

Who really invented the MRI machine?© Getty Images
Everyday science

Who really invented the MRI machine?

Head to head: chocolate vs crisps
Everyday science

Head to head: chocolate vs crisps

How long could you survive on beer alone? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How long could you survive on beer alone?

What does a hay fever tablet actually do? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What does a hay fever tablet do?

Is hot water better than cold water for washing hands? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is hot water better than cold water for washing hands?